Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim to launch India's first AI chip by 2026

Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim to launch India's first AI chip by 2026

Ola Cabs renamed as Ola Consumer

tech artificial intelligence chatgpt krutrim

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Krutrim, the AI startup launched by Bhavish Aggarwal in December last year, announced that the firm will design and build its first AI chip by 2026.

The first family of chips being developed is called ‘Bodhi’ for AI, ‘Sarv’ for general compute, and ‘Ojas’ for edge computing. The company also said that Bodhi II will be launched in 2028.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For this, the company announced a strategic partnership with global chip-maker Arm and Untether AI.

Aggarwal, during the announcement at Ola Sankalp 2024, said, “India has a unique opportunity to become a global superpower in technologies of the future such as AI. India, being the source for 20 per cent of the world’s data and home to one of the largest tech talent pools, is fully equipped to lead the AI wave.”

The company also announced plans to scale up Krutrim’s data centre capacity to 1 GW by 2028. At present, the capacity is at 20 MW.

A few months ago, Aggarwal moved Ola’s workloads from Microsoft Azure to its own Krutrim Cloud. At the event today, Aggarwal said that over 50 new services have been launched on Krutrim AI, making it ready for the majority of applications required by Indian developers.

More From This Section

Ola electric

Ola Electric unveils 'Bharat' battery cell, promises faster charging

Brian Niccol

Starbucks' new CEO Brian Niccol to get $23 million in annual equity awards

Ola Cabs Rebranded

Ola Cabs rebranded to Ola Consumer, CEO Aggarwal launches loyalty program

Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO, Max Life Insurance

New surrender norms may chip away at Max Life Insurance's VNB margins

PNB, punjab national bank

Committed to amicable resolution with Karnataka govt: Punjab National Bank


Krutrim Cloud will expand its services to cover infrastructure domains, developer platforms, data platforms, AI models, AI platforms, and AI applications, the company said.

Aggarwal mentioned that Ola Electric and Ola Cabs are already using Krutrim AI.

While providing details on how Krutrim has been accepted by Indian developers, Aggarwal said that over 25,000 developers have used Krutrim Cloud, over 10 million users have used the Krutrim chat app, and 250 billion API calls have been made across products since its launch in early 2024. Additionally, over 1 trillion tokens have been generated on Krutrim in the last six months.

The company also announced that cloud services worth Rs 100 crore will be free until Diwali.


Ola Cabs to Ola Consumers

Aggarwal also announced that Ola Cabs is being renamed as Ola Consumer, as the company widens its range of consumer services.

“Our ambition with this company is to truly make consumption accessible to every Indian, and this is going beyond mobility,” said Aggarwal.

To begin with, Ola Cabs relaunched its Ola Share feature for its ride-hailing services. This will be available in Bengaluru starting today and will be rolled out to other cities as well.

Aggarwal also announced the launch of a loyalty programme called Ola Coins, which will be applicable across several Ola services.

As part of this, Ola is partnering with ONDC and scaling it up across the country. As part of this, Ola is also launching an AI shopping co-pilot, electric logistics, automated warehousing, and the Ola credit platform.

Talking about the rising trend of quick commerce and the need to deliver fast, Aggarwal said only automation can give the desired scale, as he announced the launch of an automated warehouse, which will be available to brands on ONDC.

Also Read

Apple Intelligence

Apple may put advanced intelligence features behind a paywall in the future

Circle to Search on Samsung Galaxy A-series

Samsung expands Circle to Search to Galaxy A-series smartphones, Tab S9 FE

Cloud technology

Cloud adoption surpassing AI; investments on rise, finds Wipro report

PremiumPluckk

Pluckk implements computer vision tech to check defects in fruits, veggies

Acer Chromebook Plus 15

Acer launches Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 laptops with built-in AI features

Topics : artifical intelligence OLA cabs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon