Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim to launch India's first AI chip by 2026

Krutrim, the AI startup launched by Bhavish Aggarwal in December last year, announced that the firm will design and build its first AI chip by 2026.

The first family of chips being developed is called ‘Bodhi’ for AI, ‘Sarv’ for general compute, and ‘Ojas’ for edge computing. The company also said that Bodhi II will be launched in 2028. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For this, the company announced a strategic partnership with global chip-maker Arm and Untether AI.

Aggarwal, during the announcement at Ola Sankalp 2024, said, “India has a unique opportunity to become a global superpower in technologies of the future such as AI. India, being the source for 20 per cent of the world’s data and home to one of the largest tech talent pools, is fully equipped to lead the AI wave.”

The company also announced plans to scale up Krutrim’s data centre capacity to 1 GW by 2028. At present, the capacity is at 20 MW.

A few months ago, Aggarwal moved Ola’s workloads from Microsoft Azure to its own Krutrim Cloud. At the event today, Aggarwal said that over 50 new services have been launched on Krutrim AI, making it ready for the majority of applications required by Indian developers.

Krutrim Cloud will expand its services to cover infrastructure domains, developer platforms, data platforms, AI models, AI platforms, and AI applications, the company said.

Aggarwal mentioned that Ola Electric and Ola Cabs are already using Krutrim AI.

While providing details on how Krutrim has been accepted by Indian developers, Aggarwal said that over 25,000 developers have used Krutrim Cloud, over 10 million users have used the Krutrim chat app, and 250 billion API calls have been made across products since its launch in early 2024. Additionally, over 1 trillion tokens have been generated on Krutrim in the last six months.

The company also announced that cloud services worth Rs 100 crore will be free until Diwali.

Ola Cabs to Ola Consumers

Aggarwal also announced that Ola Cabs is being renamed as Ola Consumer, as the company widens its range of consumer services.

“Our ambition with this company is to truly make consumption accessible to every Indian, and this is going beyond mobility,” said Aggarwal.

To begin with, Ola Cabs relaunched its Ola Share feature for its ride-hailing services. This will be available in Bengaluru starting today and will be rolled out to other cities as well.

Aggarwal also announced the launch of a loyalty programme called Ola Coins, which will be applicable across several Ola services.

As part of this, Ola is partnering with ONDC and scaling it up across the country. As part of this, Ola is also launching an AI shopping co-pilot, electric logistics, automated warehousing, and the Ola credit platform.

Talking about the rising trend of quick commerce and the need to deliver fast, Aggarwal said only automation can give the desired scale, as he announced the launch of an automated warehouse, which will be available to brands on ONDC.