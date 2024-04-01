Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ola's electric ride: Leads the charge with 53,186 scooters in March

Ola's CMO, Anshul Khandelwal, also pointed out that there have been fundamental changes in the buying patterns of customers - for instance, more women are now buying electric vehicles than earlier

ola electric two wheeler ev
Premium

Representational Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Led by Ola Electric, which registered an industry record of 53,186 vehicles in March, electric two-wheeler (e2W) penetration hit a record at 8.91 per cent — the highest ever for a month (based on Vahan data).

The company’s Chief Marketing Officer Anshul Khandelwal says that they see the momentum continuing in 2023-24 as they now have e2ws that will be delivered from April, focused on the affordable mass market, thus covering the entire price spectrum for customers.

When asked whether the March numbers were an exception because companies were liquidating their stocks as Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles

Also Read

Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000. Details here

Auto major TVS Motor introduces NEO AMI 125 scooter in African market

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Venue, dates, tickets details here

North trails South in electric scooter sales, Maharashtra miles ahead

Ather Energy all set to expand its presence in the family scooter segment

Yulu partners with Yuva Mobility to launch its e2W service in Indore

Pvt sector new project announcements among highest on record, shows data

PNB Housing Finance stock rises 19.11% on the first trading day of FY25

ABFRL mulls Madura Fashion & Lifestyle demerger into separate listed firm

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Ola Electric Vehicles Ola electric vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon