Ola's electric ride: Leads the charge with 53,186 scooters in March

Led by Ola Electric, which registered an industry record of 53,186 vehicles in March, electric two-wheeler (e2W) penetration hit a record at 8.91 per cent — the highest ever for a month (based on Vahan data).

The company’s Chief Marketing Officer Anshul Khandelwal says that they see the momentum continuing in 2023-24 as they now have e2ws that will be delivered from April, focused on the affordable mass market, thus covering the entire price spectrum for customers.

When asked whether the March numbers were an exception because companies were liquidating their stocks as Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles