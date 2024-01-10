Sensex (    %)
                        
Old Bridge MF launches maiden offering in old bridge focused equity fund

As per the fund house, the scheme will go by the 'buy and hold' strategy and will look to invest in companies that have low debt and high capital efficiency

Abhishek Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Old Bridge Mutual Fund on Wednesday launched its maiden offering in Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund, which will invest in a maximum of 30 stocks across market capitalisation.

As per the fund house, the scheme will go by the 'buy and hold' strategy and will look to invest in companies that have low debt and high capital efficiency.
"This multi-cap approach is designed to identify businesses with the potential to compound capital over the long term, focusing on companies with enduring economic moats that have long-term franchise value and continued growth potential," the fund house said in a press release.

The fund marks the return of Kenneth Andrade to the Mutual Fund fold. Andrade managed Mutual Fund schemes for close to 14 years before starting his own firm Old Bridge Capital Management in 2015. 

The scheme will be co-managed by Andrade and Tarang Agrawal.

Mutual Funds Kenneth Andrade Old Bridge Capital Indian Mutual Fund Industry

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon