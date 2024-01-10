Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Next 25 years are India's 'Amrit Kaal', says PM

India has emerged as a new ray of hope amid many uncertainties being faced globally, and the world looks at it as an important pillar of stability, a trusted friend, and an engine of growth in the global economy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Ahmedabad today, Modi said in the recent past, India completed 75 years of independence and is now working on its goal for the next 25 years to become a developed country. “We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. Therefore, these 25 years' duration is India's Amrit Kaal," Modi said to a gathering of top industrialists/CEOs from India and overseas and dignitaries from the United Arab Emirates.

All major rating agencies, Modi said, are of the opinion that India will be among the top three largest economies of the world in the next few years. "In the rapidly changing world order, India is going ahead as Vishwa Mitra. India has given hope to the world that we can decide on common goals and achieve them. India's commitment to world welfare, its dedication, efforts and hard work are making today's world more secure and prosperous," he said.

"India's priorities are sustainable industry, infrastructure and manufacturing, new age skills, futuristic technology, AI and innovation, green hydrogen, renewable energy, semiconductors and its entire ecosystem," the Prime Minister said.

"If there is so much resilience and growth momentum in India's economy in a global situation existing today, then the big reason behind this is our focus on structural reforms in the last decade. These reforms have increased the capacity, capability and competitiveness of India's economy," he said.

Top Indian and multinational companies announced a slew of investments in the western Indian state including a new Rs 35,000 crore car plant by Maruti Suzuki and a new semiconductor fab unit by the Tata group worth Rs 40,000 crore. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani also announced plans to invest Rs 2 trillion in the state.

Addressing the summit, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that negotiations for a semiconductor fab plant in Dholera with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore are in the final stage. “The group is on the verge of concluding and announcing a huge semiconductor fab in Dholera (of Gujarat), and we are about to complete these negotiations and start in 2024," Chandrasekaran said. Tata Group will also begin construction of a 20 gigawatts battery storage factory in Gujarat in the next couple of months, he added.

The Adani group chairman, Gautam Adani, also announced plans for new investments in Gujarat after surpassing the Rs 50,000 crore investment announced in the previous Vibrant Gujarat summit.

“Today, I commit to further investments. We are constructing the world's largest green energy park in Khavda, Kutch, generating 30 GW of renewable energy over 725 square kilometres, visible even from space. We are expanding the green supply chain for an 'Atmanirbhar' Bharat and creating the largest integrated renewable energy ecosystem. This includes solar panels, wind turbines, hydrogen electrolysers, green ammonia, PVC, and expansions in copper and cement production. Over the next five years, the Adani Group will invest over Rs two lakh crore in Gujarat – that is $25 billion – thereby creating over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs,” Adani announced.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani made five commitments to the people of Gujarat. “First, Reliance will continue to play a leading role in Gujarat’s growth story with significant investments in the next ten years. Specifically, Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in Green Growth.

We will help Gujarat’s target to meet half of its energy needs through renewable energy by the year 2030. For this, we have started building the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar,” Ambani said. Reliance Jio completed the fastest rollout of 5G infrastructure anywhere in the world and Reliance Retail, Ambani said, will further accelerate its mission to bring quality products to consumers and simultaneously empower lakhs of kisans and small merchants.

“Fourth, Reliance will make Gujarat a pioneer in New Materials and the circular economy. As a first step, Reliance is setting up India’s first and world-class carbon fibre facility at Hazira. And finally, fifth, Prime Minister Modi has announced that India will bid for the 2036 Olympics. In preparation for that, Reliance and Reliance Foundation will join forces with several other partners in Gujarat to improve education, sports and skills infrastructure that will nurture the champions of tomorrow in various Olympic sports,” Ambani said.

Chairman of ArcelorMittal, Lakshmi Mittal, said they have signed MoUs for phase 2 to expand steel projects earlier owned by Essar Steel.

“When the entire project is completed in 2029, the Hazira site of AM/NS India will be one of the world's largest single-location integrated steel plants with a total capacity of 24 MTPA of crude steel production. We are fully confident that with the support of the Gujarat government, we will be able to commission this full site in the next 5 years. We continue to invest not only in steel but also in emerging sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen,” he said.

Welspun New Energy said it would invest Rs 40,000 crores to build a vibrant Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia ecosystem in the state. WNEL today entered into a strategic alliance with Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL), promoted by APM Terminals, part of the AP Moller - Maersk Group, to mutually explore opportunities and develop Green Hydrogen facilities for the production of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives such as Green Ammonia and Green Methanol, at the land parcel provided by GPPL.