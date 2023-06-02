Omron Healthcare to launch at Origins by Mahindra in Chennai in March 2025

Rajaram Pai, the chief business officer – industrial at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said, “We are delighted to welcome OMRON Healthcare to Origins by Mahindra, Chennai. This is a testament to the compelling value proposition that our industrial cluster offers as a preferred manufacturing destination. At Origins, we provide ready plug-and-play infrastructure enabling businesses to scale and go to market faster. Moreover, we are driven by our commitment to foster efficient, sustainable ecosystems that not only create employment opportunities but also attract significant investments for making-in-India.”

Omron Healthcare, a manufacturer and distributor of digital blood pressure monitors, will launch its operations in Chennai by March 2025. The announcement came from Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Limited (MIPCL), which is a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers Limited and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan in a BSE filing on Friday.