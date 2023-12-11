Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

ONDC have to address liability issue to build trust: Consumers Affairs secy

ONDC is an initiative of the Commerce and Industry Ministry to create a facilitative model to help small retailers take advantage of digital commerce

ONDC

Incorporated on December 31, 2021, ONDC is a Section 8 company.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Monday asked the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to resolve the issue relating to liability, which is important for consumers to get satisfactory services.
He said that the government-promoted ONDC has to work on fixing liability in case a consumer does not get the right product.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ONDC is an initiative of the Commerce and Industry Ministry to create a facilitative model to help small retailers take advantage of digital commerce.
It is not an application, platform, intermediary or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks.
"If I order through an app of a bank through Amazon and buy it from a seller located elsewhere and I get the wrong phone, then who is liable? So the issue of liability...
"I keep telling (ONDC CEO) Mr T Koshy that you have to address the issue of liability otherwise this thing is not going to work," Singh said at the 'Deloitte Growth with Impact Government Summit'.
Incorporated on December 31, 2021, ONDC is a Section 8 company.
"I hope ONDC becomes a success, but in the law where does ONDC fit in? It is neither the seller, nor the buyer. But If I am buying through the app...if something goes wrong, there are five parts of the chain (in ONDC supply chain), then who is liable," he added.
He said that if the government is a part of it, and if something goes to Court, everytime the liability will come to the government.
"Before things like ONDC become mammoth and huge, the issue of liability must be addressed," he said.
When asked about the issue, an official said that the ONDC is working to provide a system to the consumers so that grievance redressal is done in a proper manner.

Also Read

Hindustan Unilever to help kirana stores compete with big cos via ONDC

Even with smaller incentives by Centre, daily orders on ONDC touch 30,000

Magicpin starts selling tomatoes for Rs 70 per kg through ONDC partners

Magicpin clocks 50% monthly growth on ONDC with over 30,000 daily orders

Shiprocket integrates it's app with ONDC to ease seller onboarding

Adani Group Ebitda surges record 47% in first half to cross Rs 43,000 cr

Tata Power, Indian Oil tie up to deploy 500 EV charging points across India

LIC to infuse Rs 25 crore into its subsidiary LIC MF Asset Management

EPFO invested Rs 27,105 crore in exchange trade funds in Apr-Oct: Govt

Over 7,700 cos voluntarily exited biz since setting up C-PACE: Govt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : central government India ecommerce market ecommerce

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon