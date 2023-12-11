Sensex (0.15%)
Tata Power, Indian Oil tie up to deploy 500 EV charging points across India

This strategic collaboration focuses on building a reliable and expansive intercity charging network which will help alleviate range anxiety for EV owners travelling between cities

Electric Vehicle charging

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Tata Power on Monday said its subsidiary Tata Power EV Charging Solutions has inked an agreement with India Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to install more than 500 fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging points across India.
Tata Power will install EV charging points across multiple IOCL retail outlets, a statement said.
Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL), a Tata Power Group Company and one of the leading EV Charging solutions providers, and the IOCL have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to roll out fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging points across India.
These EV charging points will be installed in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kochi, as well as across major highways such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Salem-Kochi Highway, Guntur-Chennai Highway and the Golden Quadrilateral.
This strategic collaboration focuses on building a reliable and expansive intercity charging network which will help alleviate range anxiety for EV owners travelling between cities.
Virendra Goyal, Head -Business Development-EV Charging, Tata Power, said, "Our partnership with IOCL is a strategic move towards establishing a robust EV charging network in the country. Leveraging IOCL's extensive presence, Tata Power will set up fast and superfast charging points in multiple regions."

The EV users will have a dual advantage of a seamless EV charging experience through the Tata Power EZ Charge' app and IndianOil e-Charge' mobile app that can be used to locate and book the chargers at their convenience.
Representing IOCL, Saumitra Shrivastava, Executive Director (Retail-N&E)expressed the Corporation's commitment to adapting to the rising trend of electric vehicle penetration.
"IOCL envisages to provide 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024 transforming retail network to complete energy solutions outlets. With more than 6,000 EV charging stations at present, the company plans to keep expanding its reach," Shrivastava said.
Tata Power has established itself as a leader in the electric vehicle charging domain, with a substantial market share of nearly 60 per cent.
Their expansive nationwide network, reaching more than 420 cities, offers a comprehensive array of charging solutions, including over 62,000 home chargers, 4,900 public and semi-public charging points, and 430 bus charging stations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Power Indian Oil Corp Electric Vehicles

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

