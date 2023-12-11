Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.15%)
21000.05 + 30.65
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6769.80 + 70.90
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
44725.10 + 324.90
Nifty Bank (0.15%)
47333.70 + 71.70
Heatmap

Over 7,700 cos voluntarily exited biz since setting up C-PACE: Govt

In a separate written reply, Singh said the CSR-related disclosures are filed by the companies in the MCA 21 portal

job cut, layoff, lay off, fired

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 7,700 companies have voluntarily closed down their business in the country since the setting up of the Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE) in May this year, and the time taken for voluntary exit has come down to around 110 days, according to the government.
The corporate affairs ministry operationalised the C-PACE on May 1, 2023, to facilitate and expedite the applications filed for voluntary exit under the provisions of Section 248 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The applications for voluntary closure under C-PACE are processed in a centralised manner for an efficient and uniform outcome, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said on Monday.
"Since the setting up of C-PACE, 7,721 companies have been struck off till 05.12.2023, under section 248(2) of the Act... the time taken under C-PACE for voluntary exit has reduced to around 110 days during the current year," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
In a separate written reply, Singh said the CSR-related disclosures are filed by the companies in the MCA 21 portal.
He said that whenever a violation of CSR provisions is reported, action against such non-compliant companies is initiated as per provisions of the Companies Act after due examination of records and following due process of law.
Under the Act, certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least two per cent of their annual average net profit towards CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities.
"So far, sanction for prosecution has been accorded in 366 cases. Of these, 175 applications for compounding have been made and 131 cases have been compounded.
"Now, the non-compliance of CSR provisions has been converted as a civil wrong w.e.f. 22nd January 2021," he added.

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Exit polls 2023: What do they predict for Assembly elections in 5 states?

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Statistics play important role in informed policy-making: Inderjit Singh

Exit Polls highlights: Chhattisgarh to Cong, Raj, MP to BJP; Mizoram hung

Mahindra to launch XUV300 facelift next year, to also get EV version

Adani Green Energy to raise $410 million to refinance 2024 dollar bond

Tata Power ties up with Indian Oil to set up over 500 EV charging stations

JSW USA to raise $145 mn loan for capex Moody's affirms stable ratings

Rajiv Jain-led GQG's $10 billion India bet has winning picks beyond Adani

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CSR business

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon