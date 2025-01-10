Business Standard

ONGC adds 65 new ambulances for effective internal operations in Assam

ONGC adds 65 new ambulances for effective internal operations in Assam

Out of the total ambulances, 63 are equipped with essential features, like foldable seats, swiveling fans, autoloader stretchers

ONGC

"These ambulances will be strategically deployed across ONGC Assam Asset's operational sites. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Jan 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

In a step towards enhancing safety and emergency response, energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has ramped up its fleet of ambulances in Assam by adding 65 new vehicles, an official said on Friday.

The new ambulances, which were leased from the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) for a period of five years, were added to ONGC's fleet in Sivasagar, he said.

Out of the total ambulances, 63 are equipped with essential features, like foldable seats, swiveling fans, autoloader stretchers and provisions for 2.2 L oxygen cylinders.

"These ambulances will be strategically deployed across ONGC Assam Asset's operational sites, including drill locations, workover rigs and production installations," the official said.

 

Besides, two advanced life support (ALS) ambulances fitted with critical life-saving equipment such as ventilators, defibrillators, suction pumps and oxygen delivery systems have also been hired, he said.

The company has decided to deploy these two ALS ambulances at ONGC Hospital in Sivasagar and its dispensary in Nazira, ensuring prompt emergency response, the official said.

Commenting on the development, ONGC Executive Director Bhaskar Chowdary Nettem said, "Ensuring safety and security is integral to our mission of achieving excellence in oil and gas production. The introduction of these ambulances demonstrates our commitment to prioritising the well-being of our employees and stakeholders.

"The PSU giant also allocated 372 light motor vehicles to local youths through a lottery-based tendering process, the official said.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

