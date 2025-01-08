Production ramp up, realisations to drive gains for ONGC

Global energy markets are experiencing weaker demand. The strong US dollar is also influencing crude and gas prices. Since Indian OMCs (oil marketing companies) have not reduced retail prices, they enjoy good retail margins, partly offset by inventory losses and weak gross refining margins. Upstream player ONGC has seen strong buying although the third quarter of the current financial year (3QFY25) is expected to be flat. The PSU will generate higher volumes going forward. Crude oil prices may be more or less stable, with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)-plus looking to hold a price band of $70-75 per barrel (bbl). ONGC’s