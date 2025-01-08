Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Production ramp up, realisations to drive gains for ONGC

Production ramp up, realisations to drive gains for ONGC

Upstream player ONGC has seen strong buying although 3QFY25 is expected to be flat

ONGC
Premium

All this has led to a positive long-term re-rating though EPS estimates have been cut in FY25 by many analysts. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global energy markets are experiencing weaker demand. The strong US dollar is also influencing crude and gas prices. Since Indian OMCs (oil marketing companies) have not reduced retail prices, they enjoy good retail margins, partly offset by inventory losses and weak gross refining margins.  Upstream player ONGC has seen strong buying although the third quarter of the current financial year (3QFY25) is expected to be flat. The PSU will generate higher volumes going forward. Crude oil prices may be more or less stable, with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)-plus looking to hold a price band of $70-75 per barrel (bbl). ONGC’s
Topics : ONGC Oil India ONGC Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon