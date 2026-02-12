Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 10:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HUL acquires remaining 49% stake in Zywie Ventures for ₹824 crore

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday said it had sold its 19.8 per cent stake in Nutritionalab (Wellbeing Nutrition) for ₹307 crore to USV and was acquiring Zywie Ventures (“OZiva”) for ₹824 crore. 
 
“Since entering the H&W (health & wellbeing) category in 2023, HUL has focused on building a strong presence in this nascent yet fast-growing consumer space. OZiva has delivered strong performance following HUL’s majority investment of 51 per cent — scaling up to approximately ₹480 crore in 2025 with a growth rate of 130 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the last two years by developing a winning portfolio and unlocking significant synergies through HUL’s ecosystem,” HUL said in its release. 
 
 
The board of directors of HUL has approved the acquisition of the remaining 49 per cent stake in accordance with the pre-agreed valuation framework, for ₹824 crore, making OZiva a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
 
The company expects to see both acquisitions though by next month.
 
“Our decisions reflect our intent of (having) fewer, bigger bets where we can leverage HUL’s strengths in science, distribution and market development to scale purpose-led brands,” said Priya Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, in the release. 

In a separate release, USV said it had signed an agreement to acquire 79 per cent in Nutritionalab in an all-cash deal for ₹1,583 crore. 
 
The stake includes 35 per cent from the founder, Avnish Chhabria, and 44 per cent from existing shareholders that include Fireside Ventures and HUL. 
 
Prashant Tewari, managing director of USV, said in the release: “This acquisition dovetails strongly with our strategy to build a future-facing healthcare portfolio that responds to the changing aspirations of Indian consumers.”
 
Avnish Chhabria, founder and CEO, Wellbeing Nutrition, added: “This partnership with USV is a natural alignment of values, philosophy, and long-term intent.”
 

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:57 PM IST

