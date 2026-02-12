Wipro to hike salaries from March 1, bringing much-needed relief to staff

Wipro is giving salary hikes to all its employees with effect from March 1, providing much-needed relief to its workforce, as the hikes were delayed in September, according to an internal email by the company.

The percentage of hikes, though, was not immediately specified.

Indian IT services companies have been cautious on salary hikes and payment of variable components this fiscal due to uncertain business conditions, accentuated by tariff wars and geopolitical upheavals.

TCS pushed back hikes to September from April, while Cognizant finally hiked salaries from November after delaying them in August. TCS provided hikes between 4.5 and 7 per cent to a majority of employees.

Wipro is the last among the major IT firms to finally go ahead with the hikes. It has repeatedly said it will take a call depending on the business environment. In January, Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said they were close to taking a decision quickly. is the last among the major IT firms to finally go ahead with the hikes. It has repeatedly said it will take a call depending on the business environment. In January, Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said they were close to taking a decision quickly.

The company did not respond to a request for comment when reached by Business Standard.

Wipro also provided 100 per cent quarterly variable pay for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, which will be given to employees with their February salary. While hikes were delayed, the company has been generous in variable payments. Even in the first two quarters, it paid out over 90 per cent to all employees.