close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Online gaming platform Rooter raises $16 mn in funding led by Lightbox

Online gaming and esports content platform Rooter has raised USD 16 million (about Rs 131 crore) in a growth round led by Lightbox, the company said on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Online gaming

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Online gaming and esports content platform Rooter has raised USD 16 million (about Rs 131 crore) in a growth round led by Lightbox, the company said on Thursday.

The funding round also saw participation from Trifecta Capital, Pivot Ventures, Baldota Family Office, Global Play Media, Denlow Private Trust, Venture Catalysts and Potential Ventures.

"Rooter has raised USD 16 million (Rs 131 crore) in a growth round led by Lightbox," the company said in a statement.

The round, which was a combination of debt and equity, also witnessed participation from existing investors Duane Park Ventures, LeAD Sports & Health Tech Partners, ADvantage VC, Goal Ventures, Capital A and Astarc Ventures.

"The company will be utilising the funds to strengthen its technology capabilities, sharpen its product bouquet and further enhance user experience on its platform. It will also be pursuing market expansion and cross-border growth opportunities, including potential strategic acquisitions," the statement said.

Founded by Piyush Kumar and Dipesh Aggarwal in 2016, Rooter claims to have recorded 4 times revenue growth and has hit USD 7 annual recurring revenue run rate (ARR) at an 80 per cent gross margin.

Also Read

Esports tournament platform Gamerji raises $3 mn in pre-series A funding

Esports players seek clear definition of online games during consultations

Budget 2023: Gaming industry welcomes TDS change, awaits clarity on GST

Samsung becomes presenting partner of Qualcomm's esports league 2023

E-sports in India a lucrative career path in 2023, gamers positive: Experts

Integrated financial services platform airpay now live on ONDC: Report

Deutsche Bank to pay $75 mn to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims: Lawyers

Non-skippable 30-sec ads, new pause button on TV, announces YouTube

Pfizer suspends sale of three antibiotics in India over technical issues

Paytm partners with SBI Card, NPCI to launch co-branded RuPay credit cards

"With more than a sufficient runway, we are expecting to cross USD 10 million ARR by the next quarter and hit profitability by April 2024. Today, we are in a strong position to become the most preferred mobile gaming and esports content platform in the world.

"Our current fundraise will provide us with the impetus to further develop our technology framework and pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities," Kumar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rooter app Lightbox

First Published: May 18 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

LT Foods reports profit of 75% due to strong demand in March quarter

LT Foods to sue Oriental Insurance over fire claim rejection
2 min read

Integrated financial services platform airpay now live on ONDC: Report

ONDC
2 min read

Deutsche Bank to pay $75 mn to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims: Lawyers

Deutsche Bank
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Jet Airways net loss after tax narrows to Rs 54.94 crore in March-quarter

Jet Airways
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Patriarch Srichand Hinduja's death puts spotlight on $14 bn family feud

Gopichand Hinduja
4 min read

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

Indigo
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon