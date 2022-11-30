Esports tournament platform Gamerji raises $3 mn in pre-series A funding

tournament platform Gamerji has raised $3 million in a Pre-Series A round from GVFL (formerly Gujarat Venture Finance Limited) and existing investor .

Funds raised will be used for the company’s foray into Southeast Asian markets, starting with Indonesia and Philippines, and to grow its platform in recently launched markets within the Middle East and North Africa region. The Company also plans to use these funds to develop tech solutions and EaaS (E-sports as a service) to enhance the online gaming experience.

“Gaming landscape in India has changed drastically. The stakeholders and aspiring gamers are spending more time understanding the gaming industry. This has resulted in fast growth of the sector.

Gamerji has had a head start and we have already launched in the Middle East. We are also in the process of rolling out in newer geographies and fresh infusion of capital will help us meet our growth targets ahead of timelines,” said Soham Thacker, CEO & Founder, Gamerji.

Founded in 2019, by Soham Thacker, Ahmedabad-based Gamerji allows gamers to compete, host matches, communicate and win prizes.

“Gaming is one of the fastest-growing industries in India with mobile gaming dominating the sector, accounting for more than 90% of it. Together, we aim to help them expand their footprint and digital presence across the globe,” said Kamal Bansal, Managing Director, GVFL.

The company claims to currently be serving more than 4 million gamers from India and has conducted more than 22 core titles until now.

Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said, “Gamerji’s vision to provide a credible platform for amateur gamers as they aspire to become pros is a large untapped market. Right from the start, Soham has worked towards this mission and we have seen the merits of it resulting in Unicorn India doing 3 rounds of in the company. And we continue to support Gamerji’s growth story.”

Including this fundraise, the company has raised a total of $5 million thus far.