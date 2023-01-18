JUST IN
Rise and rise of India's startup story: Growth beyond the funding chill
E-sports in India a lucrative career path in 2023, gamers positive: Experts
VC firm Z3Partners closes Rs 550 cr fund to invest in early-growth startups
Indian start-ups witness decline in hiring; struggle with attrition: Study
After criticism, Byju's introduces new process to verify customer consent
ShareChat, Dunzo to join list of startups planning mass layoffs in India
Fractal Growth Partners eyes $250 mn fund to invest in Indian tech startups
National start-up day: Amid funding cloud, hopes for fresh pitch
Startup VilCart raises $18 mn from investors to expand operations
Dream11 staff to pay Rs 1 lakh if they disturb colleagues on leave
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Start-ups Â» News
Lupin launches combination drug for patients with heart failure conditions
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

E-sports in India a lucrative career path in 2023, gamers positive: Experts

E-sports, or competitive video gaming, in India has witnessed a steady rise in popularity over the years

Topics
gaming industry | Esports | Internet technologies

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Twenty-one-year-old Hitesh Kumar spends considerable time playing e-sports or video games. Better known as ‘GodLearn’ his gaming persona, he believes that the recent recognition that the segment has received from the government will add to the momentum that this sector has seen since the pandemic.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gaming industry

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 19:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.