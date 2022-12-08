JUST IN
Reliance Jio partners with Realme to bring 'True 5G' on its new devices
India poised to become AI innovation garage of the world: Sandip Patel
Realme 10 Pro 5G series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, & more
Snapchat announces new augmented reality feature to let creators make money
Twitter shuts 'Moments' feature that allowed curated collection of tweets
Year in review: ROG Flow Z13 to Galaxy Book2 Pro, five best laptops of 2022
Dyson Zone headphones with built-in air purifier launched at $949: Details
Foxconn reports drop in sales after China iPhone plant disruption
Twitter to hike Blue subscription price to $11 for iPhone app users: Report
MediaTek announces gaming-focused Dimensity 8200 5G processor: Details here
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Reliance Jio partners with Realme to bring 'True 5G' on its new devices
Business Standard

Samsung becomes presenting partner of Qualcomm's esports league 2023

Snapdragon Pro Series' participants at the Mobile Challenge and Mobile Masters levels will use Samsung Galaxy devices powered by Snapdragon, Qualcomm said in a blogpost on Wednesday

Topics
Samsung | Qualcomm | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Qualcomm
Qualcomm

Qualcomm has announced that Samsung Electronics will be the official smartphone partner of its Snapdragon Pro Series in 2023, one of the largest multi-title mobile esports leagues.

Snapdragon Pro Series' participants at the Mobile Challenge and Mobile Masters levels will use Samsung Galaxy devices powered by Snapdragon, Qualcomm said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"We're committed to bringing high-performance Samsung Galaxy devices powered by Snapdragon to the hands of billions of gamers around the world to promote both camaraderie and competition," said Stephanie Choi, executive vice president and head of global marketing, Samsung.

"As the Official Smartphone Partner of the Snapdragon Pro Series, this announcement deepens our existing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and is an important next step in our pursuit to advancing mobile technology in the esports world," she added.

Snapdragon Pro Series will feature Samsung across various regions -- North America; India; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

"The collaboration between ESL FACEIT Group, Samsung and Qualcomm Technologies demonstrates our collective dedication to revolutionizing mobile esports through unparalleled accessibility and inclusivity to enable the era of everyone," said Don McGuire, senior vice president of Qualcomm Technologies and chief marketing officer of Qualcomm.

"We look forward to showcasing the premium, mobile-first gaming features and superior performance of Samsung Galaxy devices powered by Snapdragon, as the world's top mobile gamers compete on esports' biggest international stages."

ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), the top provider of competitive games and esports entertainment, has already helped the Snapdragon Pro Series to become one of the biggest global multi-title mobile esports leagues, highlighting its priority to democratise competition access for the newest and next-generation of dedicated mobile players.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 16:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU