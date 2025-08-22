Friday, August 22, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / OpenAI plans first India office in New Delhi to deepen market presence

OpenAI plans first India office in New Delhi to deepen market presence

The AI firm is hiring for a local team as it eyes its second-largest user base. CEO Sam Altman said the move marks a key step in building AI for India, and with India

The Microsoft-backed company has also started hiring talent for its local team in India, which is an important market for the artificial intelligence firm.| Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

ChatGPT parent OpenAI is in talks to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, according to a Reuters report. The move is aimed at deepening its presence in the firm's second-largest market by user numbers.
 
The Microsoft-backed company has also started hiring talent for its local team in India, which is an important market for the artificial intelligence (AI) firm. Earlier this week, OpenAI also launched its cheapest monthly plan at $4.60 in India.
 
According to the report, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India.
 

Topics : OpenAI artifical intelligence AI technology

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

