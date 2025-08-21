Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flipkart and China businesses lift Walmart's sales numbers in Q2FY26

Walmart, which follows February-January financial year, reported a $32.7 billion in sales from its international business, registering a growth of 10.5% on constant currency terms

Walmart International, which operates in 18 countries outside the US, including India, had a "growth in net sales led by China, Walmex, and Flipkart", according to the earnings statement from the Bentonville-headquartered firm. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

US-based retail giant Walmart on Thursday reported a 10 per cent growth in its international business in the second quarter of FY26 in constant currency terms, helped by Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart along with the China market and Walmex.

Walmart International, which operates in 18 countries outside the US, including India, had a "growth in net sales led by China, Walmex, and Flipkart", according to the earnings statement from the Bentonville-headquartered firm.

Moreover, transaction counts and unit volumes were up across markets of Walmart International, it added.

Walmex is the Mexican and Central American division of Walmart.

Walmart, which follows February-January financial year, reported a $ 32.7 billion in sales from its international business, registering a growth of 10.5 per cent on constant currency terms.

 

Its net sales were at $ 31.2 million, up 5.5 per cent.

Walmart's overall revenue was at $ 177.4 billion, up 4.8 per cent year on year, and 5.6 per cent higher in constant currency terms.

Walmart International's advertising business grew 15 per cent, which was led by its Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart.

However, the operating income of Walmart International declined 9.8 per cent to $ 1.2 billion, "affected by strategic growth investments in India, Canada and Mexico", it said.

Walmart had acquired a 77 per cent controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018 in a $ 16-billion deal. Subsequently, it has raised its shareholding and now owns over 80 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered e-commerce major.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

