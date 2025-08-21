Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt may complete IDBI Bank privatisation by Mar 2026: Dipam Secretary

Dipam Secretary Arunish Chawla said IDBI Bank privatisation should conclude by March 2026 as bidders complete due diligence, with FY26 disinvestment proceeds set to exceed targets

To strengthen PSU boards, about 200 independent directors have recently been appointed, Chawla announced. | File Image

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

The government expects to complete the “core part” of IDBI Bank’s privatisation by March 31, 2026, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) Secretary Arunish Chawla said on Thursday. Qualified bidders have begun due diligence and are expected to finish the exercise by September, he added.
 
“The expression of interest process has been completed. The parties that cleared all the technical parameters and are qualified are undertaking the due diligence exercise. All the required documents have been made available to them. We hope to complete the core part of the process by the end of the current financial year,” Chawla said.
 
 
The Centre and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) together hold 95 per cent of IDBI Bank, of which 60.72 per cent is on the block. At current market prices, the sale could fetch about Rs 64,000 crore.
 
Chawla’s remarks sent the lender’s shares soaring 9 per cent to close at Rs 98.
 
He reiterated that FY26 disinvestment proceeds should comfortably exceed the budgeted target of Rs 47,000 crore. Already, Rs 22,000 crore has been raised in Q1 through the offer for sale (OFS) in Mazagon Dock and monetisation of Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

On public-sector enterprises (PSUs) with thin floats, Chawla said the government would first trim its stake to 90 per cent in companies where it owns more than that level, and then to 75 per cent where the holding is between 75 and 90 per cent. Discussions are underway with investment bankers, he noted.
 
Chawla also indicated that an additional stake sale in LIC—where public float currently stands at just 3.5 per cent—could be launched “when conditions are right.” A pipeline of follow-on offers and OFS is also being prepared, he added.
 
To strengthen PSU boards, about 200 independent directors have recently been appointed, Chawla announced.
 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

