Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Orient Green Power plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore via rights issue

The company, an independent power producer that uses renewable sources like wind energy, has sought public comments on the offer

wind energy

The company has not disclosed the rights issue ratio, price of each share and the record date, said Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd and Saffron Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, the lead managers to the issue.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Orient Green Power Company plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore through issue of equity rights to its existing shareholders.
The issue of equity shares with face value of Rs 10 each of the Orient Green Power Company is proposed for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 25,000 lakh (Rs 250 crore) on a rights basis to the existing equity shareholders of the company, a BSE filing on Saturday showed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company has not disclosed the rights issue ratio, price of each share and the record date, said Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd and Saffron Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, the lead managers to the issue, citing the draft letter of offer (DLOF) dated May 17, 2024.
 
Under the rights issue, a company invites its shareholders to buy additional shares at a discount. Shareholders get rights to purchase shares at lower than the market rate, helping the company raise funds without bringing in new investors.
The company, an independent power producer that uses renewable sources like wind energy, has sought public comments on the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Orient Green Power Orient Green Power Company rights issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon