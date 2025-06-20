Friday, June 20, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Oyo's Innov8 sells 3% stake at ₹1K cr valuation to expand co-working biz

Oyo's Innov8 sells 3% stake at ₹1K cr valuation to expand co-working biz

Raymond Family Office has emerged as the lead investor, acquiring nearly 2 per cent share

Oyo hotel

Oyo Group manages over 1.5 lakh hotel and home storefronts in more than 35 countries. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oyo-owned co-working firm Innov8 has sold 3 per cent stake in the company to investors at a valuation of ₹1,000 crore to expand its business amid rising demand of flexible workspace, according to sources.

Raymond Family Office has emerged as the lead investor, acquiring nearly 2 per cent share, they added.

Global travel tech platform Oyo Group declined to comment.

In January this year, Innov8 had raised ₹110 crore from investors, diluting 10 per cent of its equity to a clutch of high-profile investors including family offices of Gauri Khan, Mankind Pharma, Rupa Group, and Jagruti Dalmia.

Founded in 2015 by Ritesh Malik, Innov8 has more than 30 centres across 10 cities -- Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Indore.

 

Also Read

Oyo

Oyo to expand to 300 cities by FY26, eyes doubling booking revenue

Oyo hotel

IPO-bound Oyo eyes doubling of revenue from company-serviced hotels by FY26

Oyo hotel

IPO-bound Oyo seeks to rename parent firm to pursue premiumisation

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Five banks set to present OYO's IPO plans to SoftBank in London next month

Oyo hotel

OYO restarts IPO talks, eyes Q4 listing at $6-7 billion valuation

Innov8 has seen over 90 occupancies in its centres, driven by rising demand for flexible office spaces. It plans to reach 100 centres by end of this year.

Innov8 has reported a profit after tax of Rs 62 crore for 2023-24 compared to ₹2.5 crore in FY23.

The demand for managed flexible workspaces has risen post-Covid pandemic. Corporates of all sizes are preferring to set up offices in co-working centres to save on capital expenditure, besides having flexibility, according to property experts.

As per the data by real estate consultant Vestian, co-working operators will hold more than 100 million square feet of office space by the end of 2026.

Oyo Group manages over 1.5 lakh hotel and home storefronts in more than 35 countries. It also offers a range of tech-driven products and solutions to businesses in the hospitality sector. Its global presence includes the US, Europe, Southeast Asia and the UK.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Axiscades

Axiscades, Europe's MBDA join hands to set up defence unit Bengaluru

pharma, drugs, medicine

SastaSundar to invest Rs 150 crore in 2 yrs, aims turnaround in FY26

Suzlon

Suzlon bags 170.1 MW wind energy order from AMPIN for Andhra's Kurnool

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India cancels eight flights on June 20: Full list of routes here

Whirlpool

Reliance, Havells in race to acquire majority control in Whirlpool India

Topics : OYO Hotels & Homes Valuations business

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon