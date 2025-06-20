Friday, June 20, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SastaSundar to invest Rs 150 crore in 2 yrs, aims turnaround in FY26

SastaSundar to invest Rs 150 crore in 2 yrs, aims turnaround in FY26

The Kolkata-based online pharmacy ended its partnership with Flipkart Health earlier this year and relaunched its B2C platform under its own brand

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

SastaSundar Ventures Ltd is in the process of investing Rs 150 crore over the next two years to strengthen its digital healthcare platform and warehousing infrastructure to make a turnaround and return to profit in FY'26, a company official said on Thursday.

The investment will largely be funded through a Rs 145-crore capital pool, created from the Flipkart Health exit settlement and internal treasury income.

The Kolkata-based online pharmacy ended its partnership with Flipkart Health earlier this year and relaunched its B2C platform under its own brand.

"We are aiming to return to net profit in the current fiscal through strategic initiatives. We are focusing on the execution of these and capital-efficient growth to recover the company from a Rs 122 crore net loss in FY'25.

 

"Out of the Rs 150 crore, about Rs 40 crore was deployed in FY'25, and the remaining Rs 110 crore will be invested in FY'26 and FY'27," SastaSundar Chairman B L Mittal told PTI.

To tap into the rising demand for affordable medication, SastaSundar has launched JITO, a curated generics medicine channel under its main brand.

"We expect to invest nearly Rs 25 crore to develop the JITO platform to push retail sales," Mittal said.

The concept of quality-verified generic substitutes is gaining popularity, offering customers significant discounts compared to branded prescription drugs.

With a Rs 50-crore investment planned in technology and AI-driven healthcare tools, the company is targeting to double its B2C business in FY'26, from Rs 144 crore achieved in FY'25.

A major portion of this investment will go towards hiring tech and AI talent to build digital consultation, diagnostics, and personal health profiling tools, Mittal recently informed investors in a conference call.

On the distribution side, 250 Health Buddies are currently active post the Flipkart exit, and the company expects this number to rise to around 400 by the end of FY'26, he said.

On the B2B front, RetailerShakti, which supplies to pharmacies, delivered a strong performance with revenue nearly doubling to Rs 941 crore in FY'25, he said.

The company is targeting EBITDA breakeven for RetailerShakti in the last quarter of FY'26.

By FY'30, SastaSundar aims to achieve a blended EBITDA margin of 4-5 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

