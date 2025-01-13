Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hong Kong based PAG acquires majority stake in Pravesha Industries

Hong Kong based PAG acquires majority stake in Pravesha Industries

PAG has been investing in India since 2009 and currently manages over $3 billion in assets in the country

direct tax rupees fund

PAG said on Monday that it has acquired a majority stake in Indian pharmaceutical packaging company Pravesha Industries. Representative Picture

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asia-focused private equity firm PAG said on Monday that it has acquired a majority stake in Indian pharmaceutical packaging company Pravesha Industries, according to a statement. 
Financial details were not disclosed in the statement. A source with knowledge of the matter said the deal gave Pravesha an enterprise value of $200 million. 
PAG and Pravesha declined to comment. 
"India's packaging sector has been one of our focuses, given its exposure to key themes driven by India's domestic manufacturing, consumer and industrial sectors," Nikhil Srivastava, managing director and head of India private equity, PAG's partner, said in the statement. 
Founded in 1999, Pravesha produces over 15,000 metric tons of plastic bottles, closures and drums and more than two billion units of cartons, labels and leaflets annually for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, the statement showed. 
 

Also Read

Torrent Pharma

India striving to be global healthcare custodian: Torrent's Samir Mehta

Medical, Pharmacy

MSME Pharma units get breather as govt extends Schedule M deadline

pharma

Budget wishlist: Pharma firms seek simplified taxes, stronger PLI scheme

Lupin

Lupin acquires Huminsulin from Lilly to strengthen diabetes portfolio

gavel law cases

Pharma dept reprimands AbbVie Healthcare for unethical marketing practices

Meanwhile, PAG said it has also signed definitive documents to invest in an Indian rigid plastic packaging company, Manjushree Technopack Ltd, without disclosing financial details. 
PAG has been investing in India since 2009 and currently manages over $3 billion in assets in the country, counting Nuvama Wealth Management and Sekhmet Pharmaventures among its investments there, the statement showed. 
PAG, whose private equity arm is led by seasoned Chinese dealmaker Shan Weijian, manages more than $55 billion in capital ranging from private equity to credit, according to its website.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tarun Garg, Unsoo Kim

See acceleration of EV penetration in India in 2025-26: HMIL COO Tarun Garg

BSE

Q3 FY25 results Jan 13: HCL Tech, Delta among 14 to report earnings today

Nipun Aggarwal

Air India aims to double international transit traffic in three years

Premiummerger and acquisition (M&A)

Adani surpasses Mukesh Ambani's RIL group firms in 2024 M&A deals

Samir Seksaria, Seksaria, Samir

TCS expects margin benefits as BSNL deal tapers, says CFO Samir Seksaria

Topics : pharmaceutical firms pharmacy Pharma sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon