Paint companies Asian Paints and Berger Paints start slashing prices

Paint companies have started slashing prices as competition has begun to heat up in the sector and costs have reduced. While competition has spiked in the category, companies say that they don’t fear the rise in competitive intensity.

Asian Paints and Berger Paints have cut their prices in the quarter ended March.

The largest player in the segment, Asian Paints , cut prices by 3.7 per cent, the company said in its earnings call. Berger Paints also said that it cut prices by around 4.5 per cent in January. The company also took a marginal price cut in November which was to the tune of 1 per cent.

Companies are also betting on new product launches to drive growth. Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer at Asian Paints, said, “New products form a sizable part of our overall revenue, almost about catering to 11 per cent to 12 per cent of the top line to that extent, which comes in, which is a very strong story in terms of going forward because it puts excitement in the market, it also gives higher profitability to the network as we speak of going forward.”

Abhijit Roy, managing director and chief executive officer at Berger Paints, also told investors on its conference call post announcing its results that the company is more comfortable now than it was earlier with competition heating up in the sector. “We were more anxious earlier. I think after two months, we are bearing down to the thought that this is a competition which is serious, but it has not started impacting us in a strong way as of now. And therefore, we will continue with our thoughts and the way we do business normally,” Roy said.

While talking about competition heating up, Syngle told investors that, “Just because one can put pricing pressure or one can put a muscle in terms of looking at saying that I want to do a launch all across, I think it doesn't really impact the market, because the market is pretty seasoned. And there have been so many new players in the last two decades which have come and gone to that extent.”

These comments on competition heating up come on the back of Aditya Birla Group making an entry into the paints business with Birla Opus.

The newest paint entrant also has priced its products at a discount compared to the largest player, Asian Paints.

Syngle also said, “I think it's too early to say anything really, because they've just come in and launched to that extent. And as I said, all competition is welcome, because I think it brings the best out of the existing players in terms of what we will do and how we can take on to the market. And also, given the fact that, as a leader, I think we believe that it is important to really increase the overall pie rather than keep on fighting over the same pie to that extent.”

Adding that the company is not perturbed and is not amazed by anything which has happened till now.

Roy also told its investors that the company is not going to react to any new competitor who has jumped in.

He also said, “Most of the players are going to retain their share or probably improve at times. Frankly speaking, after these two to three months have gone by, I don't see any change on the ground which is significant enough.”