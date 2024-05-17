SII to acquire 20% stake in needle-free tech company IntegriMedical

Vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) announced an investment in IntegriMedical, a medical technology company developing needle-free injection systems (N-FIS). This collaboration aims to advance N-FIS technology and make it more accessible to patients globally.

SII will acquire a 20 per cent stake in IntegriMedical. This investment is expected to accelerate the development and commercialisation of N-FIS, offering a more comfortable and painless vaccination experience. N-FIS technology uses a high-velocity jet stream to administer medications, eliminating needle phobia and needle-stick injuries. This aligns with SII's mission of "Health for All" and IntegriMedical's goal to "Transform Healthcare Globally."

"We are constantly seeking opportunities to invest in technologies that make healthcare accessible and affordable," said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of SII. "IntegriMedical's N-FIS represents a significant advancement, potentially revolutionising vaccine delivery."

"This investment validates the potential of our N-FIS technology," said Sarvesh Mutha, managing director of IntegriMedical. "SII's expertise will be invaluable in making our technology available to patients worldwide."

The collaboration leverages SII's manufacturing and distribution strength with IntegriMedical's innovative technology. Together, they aim to improve access to care and healthcare efficiencies.

N-FIS will initially be available in the Indian private market, offering an alternative to traditional injections. The technology promises to eliminate needle phobia, reduce pain, and prevent needle-stick injuries. The global needle-free injection market is expected to reach $27.65 billion by 2028, driven by factors like rising chronic diseases, needle-stick injuries, and advancements in drug delivery technology.