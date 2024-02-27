Sensex (    %)
                        
Volume IconTMS Ep638: Paint industry, FDI in space sector, markets, Bitcoin halving

What's attracting big players to paint industry? Can liberalised FDI make India a space superpower? Will Bitcoin extend its rally post the halving event? How does Bitcoin halving work? Answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 6:24 PM IST
India’s paint industry is on the cusp of a churn. Entry of three new players, which includes Aditya Birla Group, is set to intensify competition in the sector - where top five players have cornered 90% of the organised market. But exactly what is drawing big players to the paint industry? 

Stock of Asian Paints fell by over 5% on Monday after Hong Kong-based brokerage CLSA downgraded it, saying that stiff competition may take a toll on the paint maker’s near-term growth and margin. Moving on, like India’s paints industry, its space sector too is painting a promising picture. The government recently amended the FDI rules, allowing up to 100 per cent investment through three categories. So will it make India a space superpower? 

After space, let us now see what is happening in the world of cryptocurrencies. World’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has jumped over 20% so far this year to 52,000 dollars. Its market value has also breached the 1 trillion dollar-mark for the first time since late 2021. However, the crypto community is abuzz with two questions: Has the market already adjusted itself to factor in the halving’s impact? And, where is the price headed in the next 3 - 6 months? 

Do you want to know more about Bitcoin ‘halving’? Well in our explainer segment, Shivam Tyagi breaks it down for you. What is this event all about? How does it work? Find everything about this event and more in this episode of the podcast.  

Topics :FDIBitcoinPaint companiesSpace startup

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

