The share price of One97 Communications (OCL), the parent company of Paytm Payments Bank, hit the lower circuit on Thursday following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) order. The central bank has directed Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting deposits or top-up customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29. The regulator took the decision citing “persistent non-compliance” and “material supervisory concerns”.

OCL saw its share price plummet 20 per cent to Rs 609.00 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) within minutes of the stock market’s opening bell.

“PPBL (Paytm Payments Bank Limited) is taking immediate steps to comply with RBI directions, including working with the regulator to address their concerns as quickly as possible,” the company informed the exchanges.

Paytm expects an impact on its annual Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) in the range of Rs 300 to Rs 500 crore.

“Depending on the nature of the resolution, the company expects this action to have a worst-case impact of Rs 300 to 500 crore on its annual Ebitda going forward. However, the company expects to continue on its trajectory to improve its profitability,” said the company in a regulatory filing.

The RBI said no further deposits, credit transactions or top-ups will be allowed in customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) cards after February 29, 2024, other than any interest, cashback, or refunds that may be credited any time.

“The Paytm Wallet is housed within the Paytm Payments Bank and hence, the stoppage of top-ups onto the Wallet is material for the listed parent company. At some point over the next few weeks after the ban takes effect (on February 29), the residual balances in client Wallets would be exhausted, following which Wallet transactions, which are MDR (merchant discount rate) fee-generating, would not be possible,” said Shivaji Thapliyal, Head of Research and Lead Analyst, Yes Securities.

Paytm added it has been informed that the RBI directive does not impact user deposits in their savings accounts, Wallets, FASTags, and NCMC accounts, where they can continue to use the existing balances.

“The nodal accounts of One97 Communications and Paytm Payments Services are to be terminated at the earliest, in any case not later than February 29, 2024,” said the RBI.

The regulator also added that settlement of all pipeline transactions and nodal accounts (in respect of all transactions initiated on or before February 29, 2024) should be completed by March 15, 2024, and no further transactions shall be permitted thereafter.

Paytm will move nodal accounts to other banks with regard to the termination of these accounts.

“With regard to the direction on termination of the nodal account of OCL and Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) by February 29, 2024, OCL and PPSL will move the nodal to other banks during this period. OCL will pursue partnerships with various other banks, to offer various payment products to its customers,” the company added.

The Paytm Payment Gateway business (online merchants) will continue to offer payment solutions to its existing merchants. It will also engage new offline merchants with offerings such as Paytm QR, Paytm Soundbox, Paytm Card Machine.

Meanwhile, the company has clarified the regulator’s move will not affect its business verticals such as loan distribution, insurance distribution and equity broking since its financial services are not related to the Payments Bank Business. Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma during the company’s Q2 earnings call this year had said that PPBL and OCL were two different companies that operate not just at arm's length but "at farms" length.

"Paytm Payments Bank Limited and Paytm, which is OCL, are two very different companies not just at arm's length, I call it farm length now. The approach here is of a completely clear understanding that whatever Paytm Bank does is for its good and for their business plan," Sharma had said.

In March 2022, the regulator barred Paytm Payments Bank from taking in new customers. The company was asked at that time to appoint an external auditor to check its information technology systems.

In December last year, Paytm announced that it would reduce the disbursement of small-ticket size loans, specifically those less than Rs 50,000, in the wake of the RBI’s tightening norms for unsecured personal loans.

“We, thus, remain watchful of Paytm's business model and its ability to navigate through this highly uncertain regulatory and macro environment. We are awaiting clarity from the company on the business outlook, we downgrade our rating to Neutral with a revised TP of Rs 575,” an analyst note from Motilal Oswal said.