Monday, March 03, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Paytm parent failed to file required reports to RBI: ED on Rs 611 cr notice

Paytm parent failed to file required reports to RBI: ED on Rs 611 cr notice

The show cause notice has been issued to Paytm's flagship company One 97 Communication limited (OCL), its managing director and other Paytm subsidiary companies

Paytm

Paytm clarified that the alleged breach pertains to the period when the two companies were not its subsidiaries. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has issued a Rs 611 crore worth show cause notice to Paytm's parent company and linked entities for "contravention" of the FEMA on various counts.

The notice has been issued by a special director of the federal agency before the initiation of adjudication proceedings.  ALSO READ: Paytm gets ED show cause notice for transactions involving over Rs 611 cr

The show cause notice has been issued to Paytm's flagship company One 97 Communication limited (OCL), its managing director and other Paytm subsidiary companies like Little Internet Pvt Ltd and Nearbuy India Pvt Ltd for contraventions of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to tune of around Rs 611 crore, the ED said in a statement.

 

Investigation found that OCL made foreign investment in Singapore and "did not" file necessary reporting to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the creation of an overseas step-down subsidiary, it said.

The OCL had also received foreign direct investment (FDI) from overseas investors "without following" proper pricing guidelines stipulated by the RBI, it alleged.

Also Read

Paytm

Why One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm, shares lost 4% in trade today?

paytm

Paytm gets ED show cause notice for transactions involving over Rs 611 cr

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Feb 28: PFC, Paytm, JSW Infra, M&M, Tata Power, LIC

Paytm

Paytm bets on AI-first features to power profitability in the next 2 years

Paytm

Paytm, DPIIT partner to support fintech startups with mentorship & funding

The ED said OCL's subsidiary company in India -- Little Internet Pvt Ltd-- had also received FDI from overseas investors "without following" the pricing guidelines stipulated by the RBI.

The other subsidiary company -- Nearbuy India Pvt Ltd -- "did not" report the FDI received by the company within the time frame prescribed by the RBI, it said.

In a regulatory filing made last Saturday, Paytm said it received a notice from the ED for alleged violation of certain FEMA rules by the company and its two subsidiaries-- Little Internet and Nearbuy -- with respect to certain investment transactions.

Later, Paytm clarified that the alleged breach pertains to the period when the two companies were not its subsidiaries. It acquired the two companies in 2017.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jupiter Electric Mobility

Jupiter Electric aims ₹100 cr revenue from electric light CV biz in 1st yr

Metropolis

Metropolis strengthens UP presence with acquisition of Scientific Pathology

wedish Ambassador to India, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal & Sri Lanka, Jan Thesleff, along with Susanne Pulverer- CEO and CSO of IKEA India

Ikea begins online delivery in Delhi-NCR, nine other North Indian cities

PWC

PwC India launches programme to mentor 15 startups in blockchain, AI

UltraTech

Cement demand to exceed 640 mn tonnes per annum by FY30, says UltraTech

Topics : Paytm One 97 Communications Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListAP SSC Admit Card OutNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon