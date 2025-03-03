Monday, March 03, 2025 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / PwC India launches programme to mentor 15 startups in blockchain, AI

PwC India launches programme to mentor 15 startups in blockchain, AI

The accelerator programme is aimed at driving innovation and supporting India's vibrant startup ecosystem

PWC

The accelerator programme will feature a tailored curriculum, including workshops, one-on-one mentoring sessions.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

PwC India has announced the launch of its first-ever startup accelerator programme 'Emerging Tech Startup Challenge' geared to empower startups in the emerging technology space to refine their solutions and bolster market penetration.

The accelerator programme is aimed at driving innovation and supporting India's vibrant startup ecosystem by providing mentorship, consulting expertise, and strategic guidance.

Announcing the launch of 'Emerging Tech Startup Challenge', PwC India said the programme is open to all India-based startups working across the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, blockchain/Web 3.0, space tech, Industry 4.0, and spatial reality, among others.

"We would be excited to see wide ranging innovations across industries in B2B/B2C segments, such as, retail and consumer, manufacturing, financial services, infrastructure, healthcare and telecom," it said.

 

Over three months, 15 selected startups will benefit from access to mentorship from subject matter experts and 25 hours of pro-bono consulting services across critical areas such as management, technology, go-to-market strategies, valuation, funding, and taxation.

A hybrid format part online, part in-person will ensure that geographical boundaries do not hinder participation; it would enable a diverse set of companies to benefit from the resources and support on offer.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC India, said: "By empowering emerging technology startups and equipping them with the tools to thrive, we are fostering a dynamic and sustainable tech ecosystem in India."  This will not only drive economic growth and create future-ready jobs but also deliver transformative solutions that positively impact society, Krishan added.

The accelerator programme will feature a tailored curriculum, including workshops, one-on-one mentoring sessions, and demo days.

Moreover, startups will have access to PwC's network of industry experts and advisors, enabling them to refine their business strategies and gain insights that align with their growth ambitions.

Topics : PwC India PwC artifical intelligence Blockchain

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

