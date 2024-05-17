Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PB Fintech's Dahiya, Bansal divest Rs 1,109 crore worth of shares

They sold 8.37 million shares at Rs 1,325 apiece. Among the buyers were over two dozen funds, which included Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, Axis Mutual Fund, and New World Fund

divestment

Representational Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal, co-founders of PB Fintech, divested a 1.86 per cent stake in the fintech major for Rs 1,110 crore on Friday. Dahiya, who is also the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold a 1.2 per cent stake to mop up Rs 716 crore, while Bansal, the vice chairman, sold a 0.66 per cent stake for Rs 394 crore.

They sold 8.37 million shares at Rs 1,325 apiece. Among the buyers were over two dozen funds, which included Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, Axis Mutual Fund, and New World Fund.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Shares of PB Fintech fell 1.2 per cent to Rs 1,325 in secondary market trades.

“Substantial portions of the proceeds from the sale are proposed to be used to make the payment of taxes on current and future ESOP exercises…They are committed to the growth and success of the company,” the company said in a statement.

Following the share sale, Dahiya's stake will fall to 4.83 per cent and Bansal's will decline to 1.63 per cent. 
Topics : Fintech firms Fintech startup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon