Lenovo Legion gaming tablet launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip

Chinese electronics maker Lenovo has launched its new gaming tablet, the Lenovo Legion Tab in India. The company said that the android tablet has been specifically designed for gamers and is aimed at bridging the gap between PC and Mobile gaming. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip, the Lenovo Legion Tab gets features for performance enhancement and thermal management during gaming.

Priced at Rs 39,999, the Lenovo Legion Tab is offered with 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. The tablet will be available in India from August 15 on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Lenovo Legion Tab: Details

The Lenovo Legion Tab sports an 8.8-inch display of QHD+ (2560x1600) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Through its USB-C port, the tablet supports DisplayPort 1.4 technology as well for connecting it to an external display.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, the Lenovo Legion Tab gets 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. The tablet also features the company’s own Legion ColdFront vapor thermal solution that keeps the thermals in check. The tablet offers multiple performance modes that the user can choose from. This includes a Beast Mode for maximising performance during gameplay , Balanced Mode for an optimised performance, and an Energy Saving Mode for conserving battery life.

The Legion Tab also gets Lenovo Freestyle integration which is Lenovo’s in-house technology that allows users to connect with other Legion devices. Using this users can share content between a Lenovo Legion laptop and the Tablet. This also enables quick connectivity with Legion series monitors, headsets, keyboards, and mice.

The Lenovo Legion Tab features a 6550mAh battery and gets support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology using the 45W charging adapter.

Lenovo Legion Tab: Specifications