Pencilmaker Doms Industries looks to go public to raise $300 million

RR Group launched the stationary brand Doms in 2006 and later consolidated its operations based in Umbergaon and renamed as Doms

Bloomberg
IPO

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Stationery company Doms Industries is planning to file as soon as June for an initial public offering in Mumbai that could raise $200 million to $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter. The company, which is majority owned by Milan-based Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SpA, has been working with its advisers on the share sale, the people said. A listing could happen as early as this year, said one of the people.
 
Deliberations are ongoing and details of the IPO including size and timeline could still change, the people said. Representatives for Doms and Fila didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Doms traces its roots to 1975 with the founding of pencil manufacturer R.R. Industries, the flagship firm of RR Group, according to its website.

RR Group launched the stationary brand Doms in 2006 and later consolidated its operations based in Umbergaon and renamed as Doms. The company runs more than 15 production facilities in India and its products, including pencils, erasers and rulers, are available in over 50 countries.

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

