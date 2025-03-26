Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 07:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Petrobras to finish analysis of Shapoorji's FPSO appeal in India this week

Petrobras to finish analysis of Shapoorji's FPSO appeal in India this week

The Indian company was the only one to bid on chartering a production storage and offloading vessel, known as an FPSO, for Petrobras' Barracuda and Caratinga fields

Reuters RIO DE JANEIRO
Brazil's Petrobras should analyze an appeal filed by India's Shapoorji Pallonji Energy in the tender to charter an offshore oil production vessel this week, the state-run oil firm's head of engineering, technology and innovation, Renata Baruzzi, said on Tuesday.

The Indian company was the only one to bid on chartering a production storage and offloading vessel, known as an FPSO, for Petrobras' Barracuda and Caratinga fields. The oil company rejected the bid as too costly.

It would have been the first such deal between the two firms. The vessel would be part of a broad revitalization plan for the Campos Basin, where production has declined.

 

The FPSO would have the capacity to produce up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and process up to 6 million cubic meters of gas daily.

If Petrobras rejects the appeal by Shapoorji, the firm would need to restart the bidding process in the tender, said Baruzzi, which could delay the Barracuda-Caratinga project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

