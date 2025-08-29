Friday, August 29, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PFC, JBIC sign ₹3,500 cr loan pact to fund clean energy projects in India

PFC, JBIC sign ₹3,500 cr loan pact to fund clean energy projects in India

The deal not only strengthens economic ties between India and Japan but also marks a crucial step in advancing sustainable development, PFC said in a statement

clean energy

The project, which utilises bamboo as feedstock, is a significant stride toward cleaner energy and self-reliance. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power Finance Corporation and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have signed a loan agreement worth 60 billion Japanese Yen (around Rs 3,500 crore) to finance clean energy projects in India.

The deal not only strengthens economic ties between India and Japan but also marks a crucial step in advancing sustainable development, PFC said in a statement on Friday.

The financing, under JBIC's Global Action for Reconciling Economic Growth and Environmental Preservation (GREEN) initiative, is supported through co-financing from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and other Japanese banks.

The loan agreement was signed in Tokyo on Friday by PFC CMD Parminder Chopra and JBIC Governor Nobumitsu Hayashi.

 

In addition, a side agreement was executed with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in the presence of Rajiv Kannan, Managing Executive Director, Head of India Division, SMBC.

Also Read

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Companies line up RE projects worth ₹43,358 crore in Andhra Pradeshpremium

Future of Clean Energy

India energy giants back nuclear power to boost clean electricity output

solar panel

China races to build world's largest solar farm to meet emissions targets

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

India becomes rare hub for clean energy IPOs as firms eye $4 billion boost

China solar exports, solar energy

China's rapid expansion of solar farms helps bring down carbon emissions

The company said a part of the loan will primarily support the establishment of Assam Bio Ethanol Pvt Ltd's pioneering second-generation bio-ethanol and chemicals plant in Assam.

The project, which utilises bamboo as feedstock, is a significant stride toward cleaner energy and self-reliance.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) is India's largest government-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) based on asset size (consolidated).

It operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power and serves as the principal financial institution for India's power sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amazon

Shift seen towards premium, wellness-led products in Chennai: Amazon

Nandan Nilekani

India to lead in AI, frugal engineering to solve real issues: Nilekani

Hospital, Hospital Ward, Medical, Emergency

IPO-bound NephroPlus expands ops in Philippines, acquires 5 more clinics

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson to buy 81% stake in Japan's Yutaka Giken for $184 mn

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance AGM 2025: Focus on IPOs, green energy, and growth outlook

Topics : clean energy energy sector wind-solar energy project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon