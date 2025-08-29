Friday, August 29, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Shift seen towards premium, wellness-led products in Chennai: Amazon

Shift seen towards premium, wellness-led products in Chennai: Amazon

In order to enhance its operations network, Amazon has opened two new fulfilment centres in Thiruvallur and Krishnagiri

Amazon

In Tamil Nadu, Amazon currently has a robust fulfilment and logistics network. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce major Amazon has witnessed a shift among customers towards premium and wellness-led products under its Fresh and Everyday essentials categories, the company said.

In order to enhance its operations network, Amazon has opened two new fulfilment centres in Thiruvallur and Krishnagiri, aimed at helping sellers in the region to serve their customers efficiently.

Commenting on the occasion, Amazon India, Director-Amazon Fresh, Srikant Sree Ram said, "The shift we are seeing in Chennai toward premium and wellness-led products reflects how customers are celebrating more mindfully and seeking quality in every purchase."  "At Amazon Fresh, our focus is not only on offering this wide selection from premium fruits to wellness essentials, but also on ensuring customers can access them with the convenience of fast, reliable delivery. This combination of selection, quality and speed is what we believe makes Amazon Fresh and Everyday Essentials a trusted destination for festive shopping," he said in a press release on Friday.

 

Accordingly, premium choices from the Chennai market were growing, with avocados witnessing more than three times the growth, berries 2.6 times growth, exotic fruits recording a 1.4 times growth as compared to last year. Premium gifting categories like dry fruits, nuts, chocolate gift packs also witnessed an increasing traction among buyers, the company said.

Under the Everyday Essentials category, sunscreens, specialty coffee, vitamins and supplements, protein formats and sugar substitutes were largely preferred by consumers from the city.

Also Read

Amazon

Amazon boosts festive delivery with 12 fulfilment, 6 new sort centres

Amazon

Amazon India hires 150,000 seasonal workers ahead of festive demand surge

amazon

Amazon India upbeat on festive season after strong Prime Day sales

Jeff Bezos, Jackie Bezos

Jackie Bezos, who backed son Jeff's Amazon dream, passes away at 78

Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India

India to be key driver of our long-term growth: Amazon's Samir Kumar

In order to serve the rising demand during the forthcoming festive season, Amazon India said it has taken up an expansion of its operations network with the launch of 12 new fulfillment centres and 6 sort centres across the country.

Two new fulfilment centres in Tamil Nadu - Thiruvallur and Krishnagiri have also been established, along with the Pan-India initiative, which would help sellers in the region to serve customers quicker and create hundreds of local opportunities.

In Tamil Nadu, Amazon currently has a robust fulfilment and logistics network comprising 4 fulfilment centres, 4 sort centres, about 150 delivery stations and a network of more than 1,500 space store partners, which together enable fast and reliable deliveries for customers across the state, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nandan Nilekani

India to lead in AI, frugal engineering to solve real issues: Nilekani

Hospital, Hospital Ward, Medical, Emergency

IPO-bound NephroPlus expands ops in Philippines, acquires 5 more clinics

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson to buy 81% stake in Japan's Yutaka Giken for $184 mn

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance AGM 2025: Focus on IPOs, green energy, and growth outlook

adani

Adani Power gets LoA for 2,400 MW thermal project in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Topics : Amazon India Amazon e-commerce companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon