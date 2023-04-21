close

Karnataka HC rejects Xiaomi's challenge to $676 mn asset freeze

The company denies any wrongdoing

Reuters NEW DELHI
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
A court in India's Karnataka state has rejected China-based Xiaomi Corp's petition challenging the seizure of 55.51 billion rupees ($676.35 million) by the Enforcement Directorate, news website Live Law reported on Friday.

India's federal financial crime agency froze Xiaomi's assets last year, alleging the company had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments. The company denies any wrongdoing.

($1 = 82.0725 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

