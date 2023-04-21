close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Coca-Cola Company offers to return 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

Multinational beverage firm Coca Cola Company has offered to return 35 acres of land that it possesses at Plachimada in Palakkad district to the Kerala government.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Multinational beverage firm Coca Cola Company has offered to return 35 acres of land that it possesses at Plachimada in Palakkad district to the Kerala government.

Juan Pablo Rodriguez Trovato, Chief Executive Officer of the Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited, sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informing him the company's decision to hand over the property and the building there to the state, a CMO statement has said.

The ruling Left front has already begun negotiations to release the land for a proposed farmer producer organisation (FPO) to be launched soon under the leadership of farmers.

The beverage manufacturer was finally ready to transfer the land at the outset of the negotiations held under Power Minister K Krishnankutty, it said.

The company also offered to provide technical assistance for the construction of a demo farm for the farmers there, the CMO added in a late evening release on Thursday.

Coca-Cola closed down its unit at Plachimada in March 2004 following agitation by local people complaining of environment pollution and exploitation of groundwater by the company.

Also Read

Kerala govt to get closed-down Coke factory property; protesters up in arms

Coca-Cola beats profit estimates in Q3, raises full-year guidance

Coca-Cola to buy minority stake in food delivery platform Thrive: Report

Coca-Cola's bottling arm to revive plans to sell its business: Report

Thums Up, Maaza to go global as Coca Cola bets on 'Indian' flavours

Google's move to make app makers use its new billing system faces backlash

RIL may be a greater threat to D2C FMCG brands, says Kantar report

DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO

End to Twitter's legacy blue checkmarks; Pope losses tick, LeBron retains

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coca Cola Kerala govt

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google's move to make app makers use its new billing system faces backlash

Google
3 min read

RIL may be a greater threat to D2C FMCG brands, says Kantar report

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

Air India
2 min read

Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO

Photo: PTI
2 min read

End to Twitter's legacy blue checkmarks; Pope losses tick, LeBron retains

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

HCLTech Q4 results: Profit jumps 11% to Rs 3,983 crore; revenue up 18%

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read
Premium

How Tim Cook went about mixing business with pleasure on his India trip

tim cook
4 min read

Vedanta pledges Rs 3.5K crore in Hindustan Zinc to refinance loans

Vedanta
3 min read

Fortis Healthcare to acquire Manesar-based Medeor Hospital for Rs 225 cr

Fortis Healthcare
2 min read

Kumar Mangalam Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board as additional director

Kumar Mangalam Birla
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon