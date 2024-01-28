Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Piramal Enterprises sells 20% in Shriram Investment for Rs 1,440 crore

SOT is the promoter of Shriram Capital Private Limited, which is the overarching holding company of Shriram Group

Piramal group

Dev Chatterjee
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Piramal Enterprises has sold its entire investment of 20 per cent in Shriram Investment Holdings Private (formerly known as Shriram Investment Holdings) to Shriram Ownership Trust (SOT) for a consideration of Rs 1,440 crore.

“This transaction is aligned with our focus on monetising non-core assets. The proceeds will further strengthen our balance sheet,” the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

SOT is the promoter of Shriram Capital Private Limited, which is the overarching holding company of Shriram Group. Shriram Group offers a wide range of financial products in commercial vehicle financing, retail financing, chit funds, housing finance, life insurance, general insurance, stockbroking, distribution of financial products, and wealth advisory through its entities.

Also Read

Piramal Enterprises to adjust Rs 3,164 cr exposure to AIF in its financials

Piramal Pharma clocks 11% revenue growth in quarter ending September

Piramal-Bain investment arm acquires API biz of Ind-Swift for Rs 1,650 cr

Piramal Pharma is aiming to achieve zero waste to landfill by FY25

Should touch Rs 1K crore from OTC this year, says Nandini Piramal

Punjab National Bank raises profit guidance to Rs 7,500 crore for FY24

Coal India, WCL to set up green energy projects in Chhindwara: Coal secy

Fund Pick: Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund is a diversified outperformer

Navigating the profit turn: Bajaj leaves TVS Motor in the rearview

Lava, Qubo lead in customer ratings among Indian brands, says Techarc

Topics : Piramal Enterprises Shriram promoter holdings Shriram Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon