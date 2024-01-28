Lava, Qubo lead in customer ratings among Indian brands, says Techarc

Domestic smart electronics companies like Lava and Qubo are getting high ratings and are competing neck and neck with their global peers in terms of brand acceptance, market analysis firm Techarc said on Sunday

The firm conducted a study based on ratings received by 25 brands across 35 different product categories on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart in December.

"In our analysis, we found that of the global counterparts of Lava including brands like Realme and Redmi, the average weighted rating of consumers on ecommerce platforms was 4.3. Against this Lava scored 4.2 which is just touching the industry benchmark," the report said.

Techarc said that Lava scored a higher proportion of high ratings (4 and 5) at 90.2 per cent compared to the global brands which had 75.8 per cent of its consumer ratings scoring 4 or 5.

The firm picked up Hero group firm Qubo for study in the Internet of Things category. Its 4.1 ratings surpassed the industry average of 4, however, the global counterparts of the company had a higher proportion of 4 and 5 ratings.

In the wearable category, Indian brands were below the industry benchmark compared to their global counterparts brands like Realme, Redmi, OPPO, OnePlus Nord, etc.

"While the industry benchmark of ratings is 4.2, Indian brands Noise and Boult Audio got a rating of 4.1, followed by Boat and PTron at 4.0. Brands including Mivi, Gizmore and Number had an average weighted rating of 3.9 in this category," the study said.

Among the domestic brands in smart electronics, Lava leads the tally with 4.2 weighted average customer ratings secured on e-commerce platforms followed by Qubo at 4.1, Techarc said.

"There is not a strong correlation, but one can see that brands like Lava and Qubo which have invested in end-to-end product design and development within the country, as much as the technology value chain allows, have secured the top rankings across the domestic smart electronics brand in terms of customer ratings," the report said.

The firm did not include Apple and Samsung wearables in the study as it believes these brands are for a different cohort of users whereas the Indian brands selling wearables target the mass segment of users.