Monday, December 01, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Piramal Finance to raise $1.67 bn locally by March to expand lending

Piramal Finance to raise $1.67 bn locally by March to expand lending

The company aims to raise RS 300 billion in the current financial year, about half of which has been borrowed already, said chief executive officer and managing director Jairam Sridharan

Piramal Finance

Representative Image

Reuters MUMBAI, Dec 1
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indian non-bank lender Piramal Finance aims to raise around Rs 150 billion ($1.67 billion) in the December-March period, focusing mostly on local borrowing, a company official said.

The company aims to raise Rs 300 billion in the current financial year, about half of which has been borrowed already, said chief executive officer and managing director Jairam Sridharan.

40% of the borrowing will be via bank loans, with the rest a combination of local bonds, external borrowings, securitisation and loans from multilateral agencies, he said.

Piramal Finance, a non-deposit taking finance company, aims to take its assets under management beyond 1 trillion rupees by end of March from 900 billion rupees in September.

 

The company may opt for $500 million to $800 million via external commercial borrowing or multilateral agencies in the next four months, but may stay away from dollar bonds.

"Local currency bond funding has been cheaper than dollar bonds this year, so currently it does make sense to go for dollar bonds," Sridharan said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Meesho

Meesho plans to set aside ₹480 cr from IPO proceeds to pay AI, tech staff

AU Small

AU Small Finance Bank ropes in Ranbir, Rashmika as brand ambassadors

WeWork

Bombay HC dismisses petitions against Sebi approval of WeWork India IPO

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties highest bidder for five-acre land parcel in Hyderabad

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Lupin gets US FDA nod for its first biosimilar drug Pegfilgrastim

Topics : Piramal Finance Piramal Group public sector borrowings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon