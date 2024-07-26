Business Standard
Piramal Group refutes data breach claims, terms dark web activity as false

The spokesperson said that as per the group's investigation, the sample data shared has no relevance to the group

Piramal Enterprise (Source/Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pharma to financial services conglomerate Piramal Group has denied any data breach in its system.
A hacker on dark web last week claimed to be allegedly selling a database belonging to Piramal Group.
When contacted, a Piramal spokesperson denied the claim.
"We can confirm that there has been no data breach at Piramal Group. The suspicious activity on the dark web was evaluated and confirmed by our cybersecurity team as a false claim," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said that as per the group's investigation, the sample data shared has no relevance to the group.
"As per our investigation, the sample data shared is not Piramal Organization data and has no relevance to us. On further investigation, we have also found that the information in question seems to have originated from a third-party platform, Mailinator and not any of the systems at Piramal. Mailinator is not associated with Piramal Group in any form," the spokesperson said.

Piramal Group has also shared the same feedback with the regulatory authority, CERT-In and kept them informed.
"We reiterate that there has been no breach of our data and any assertion to this effect is erroneous and misleading," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

