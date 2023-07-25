Bengaluru-based space technology company startup Pixxel, which specialises in cutting-edge hyperspectral earth-imaging technology, has won a multi-crore grant from iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence under the Ministry of Defence) for the Mission DefSpace Challenge under iDEX Prime (Space), to manufacture miniaturized multi-payload satellites for the Indian Air Force.Received as a part of the SPARK grants by iDEX, this grant will equip Pixxel to develop small satellites of up to 150 kilo grams for electro-optical, infrared, synthetic aperture radar and hyper spectral purposes; marking a significant milestone in Pixxel's mission to revolutionize the space industry."We are delighted to receive iDEX’s grant and utilize our expertise of building microsatellites in-house to manufacture satellites externally for the first time. This recognition highlights Pixxel’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and innovation. We are grateful for the trust placed in us and excited to embark on this next phase of collaboration with the Indian government," said Awais Ahmed, chief executive officer, Pixxel.Pixxel has already solidified its position as a leading innovator in the space tech sector, building and launching made in India and the world’s highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral imaging satellites. Leveraging this indigenous technology and expertise that can enable ease of manufacture, low cost and ease of launch, Pixxel will now manufacture small satellites for the Indian Defense sector.