close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Pizza Hut India operator 'cautious' on expansion after 20% sales slump

Shares of Sapphire slid as much as 8.8% post-results

Pizza Hut

The decline has also forced Sapphire to rethink its plans to open additional Pizza Hut restaurants

Reuters BENGALURU/CHENNAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sapphire Foods India, a Yum Brands franchisee, on Thursday reported a 20% decline in quarterly same-store sales at its Pizza Hut India restaurants on sluggish demand and said it is "cautious" about opening more outlets.
Demand for pizzas has been slowing over the last few quarters, with restaurant operators pushing up prices in line with higher ingredient costs and as people have been shunning pizzas for fried chicken and burgers.
Sapphire blamed the same-store sales decline at its Pizza Hut India restaurants, which make up roughly a quarter of its revenue, on "tough macro conditions and specifically high competitive intensity in the pizza category."
The decline has also forced Sapphire to rethink its plans to open additional Pizza Hut restaurants.
"In the medium term, we will be cautious with our restaurant expansion plans while continuing to work on improving brand salience and product innovation," Sapphire said.
Net profit fell 43% to Rs 15.34 crore ($1.84 million) for the second quarter ended Sept. 30, below analysts' estimates of Rs 18.19 crore, as per LSEG data.
Shares of Sapphire slid as much as 8.8% post-results.
Globally, Pizza Hut-parent Yum Brands is dealing with slowing customer footfall as high inflation is sapping consumer spending.
Same-store sales at Sapphire-operated KFC restaurants, meanwhile, stayed flat during the quarter.
Revenue from operations, however, rose 14% to Rs 643 crore as Sapphire opened 36 restaurants during the July-September period.
Last month, Domino's India-franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks reported a smaller 1.3% decline in like-for-like sales - a key same-store sales metric.
"Pizza Hut will underperform Jubilant (Domino's) by a very big margin (this financial year) ... Consistency and user experience in the pizza category is one of the best at Domino's," Elara Capital analyst Karan Taurani said.

Also Read

Rising costs eat away KFC operator Sapphire Foods India's Q1 profit

Pizza Hut to continue aggressive expansion spree: Merrill Pereyra

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown

Inflation bites off Jubilant Food's Q1 profit; analysts serve earnings cut

WWD Ruby exits Sapphire Foods, pares 4.77% stake for over Rs 417 cr

Lufthansa upbeat on travel demand, posts adjusted EBIT at $1.56 bn in Q3

Moderna tempers 2023 Covid vaccine sales forecast on weaker demand

Dabur appoints former CEC Sushil Chandra as new independent director

WeWork Inc's bankruptcy filing will not impact India biz: CEO Virwani

WhatsApp banned 7.11 mn Indian accounts in September, shows govt data

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Pizza Hut sales drop sales FMCGs Sapphire Foods

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon