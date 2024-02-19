Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Plan to launch 'high-end luxury' models from this year, says China's BYD

BYD's Shenzhen-listed shares closed up 1.3% on Monday after stock trade resumed following the Lunar New Year holidays, while its Hong Kong-listed shares slipped 1.9%

BYD

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's BYD plans to launch a number of "high-end luxury" models from this year, it said in Hong Kong stock market filing.

The Shenzhen-based company will also formulate a "reasonable and feasible" plan to buy back more shares, it said in Sunday's filing.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Last December, BYD said that Chairman Wang Chuanfu proposed the company would buy back 200 million yuan ($27.8 million) worth of its A-shares.
 
BYD's Shenzhen-listed shares closed up 1.3% on Monday after stock trade resumed following the Lunar New Year holidays, while its Hong Kong-listed shares slipped 1.9%.

Also Read

BYD to launch Seal EV Sedan in India on March 5, check full update here

After jail term, Hong Kong pro-independence activist seeks asylum in UK

Trading turnover: Indian markets at highest ever against Hong Kong

Hong Kong court begins Day 2 of activist publisher Jimmy Lai's trial

As BYD seeks India expansion, its executives find it tough to get visas

Arvind SmartSpaces sells 220 residential plots in Bengaluru for Rs 160 cr

This brand beat Titan to lead as India's luxury goods maker on top 100 list

ITDC looking for new biz opportunities, strengthening regional offices: MD

Prime Video, Sony Pictures launch add-on service Stream at Rs 399

Air India, Tata Advanced Systems set to invest Rs 2,300 crore in Karnataka

Topics : chinese companies Hong Kong stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon