Prime Video, Sony Pictures launch add-on service Stream at Rs 399

Sony Pictures Stream will offer SPE's movies and show on Prime Video Channels and its subscribers for an add-on introductory annual subscription of Rs 399

Amazon Prime, Amazon

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Prime Video has entered a distribution agreement with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), to launch a add-on subscription on the streamer for viewers in India.
Sony Pictures Stream will offer SPE's movies and show on Prime Video Channels and its subscribers for an add-on introductory annual subscription of Rs 399.
We are delighted to launch Sony Pictures - Stream, a new Prime Video Channel curated specifically for our customers in India.
"The collaboration allows Sony Pictures Entertainment to make their vast and beloved library available in India at a single destination, reaching customers across the length and breadth of the country via Prime Video Channels, said Vivek Srivastava, head - Prime Video Channels, India.
Sonika Bhasin, Vice President - South Asia, Sony Pictures Television, said with the partnership with Prime Video, Indian audiences can have access to content from SPE's extensive library of award-winning films and critically acclaimed television series.
"Additionally, in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Columbia Pictures, a part of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Pictures Stream spotlights the studio's history and incredible film legacy by offering customers an incredible array of films from the studio's beloved vault spanning the decades," Bhasin added.

Sony Amazon Prime Video Sony Pictures sony pictures india streaming services video streaming

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

