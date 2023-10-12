close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Odisha should lead way in making roadmap for millets for next decade: CM

Odisha should aim to become a centre of excellence for other states and countries, the CM further added

Naveen Patnaik

"It may be mentioned here that Odisha is the only state to hold such an international convention on millets. 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets," according to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Odisha gears up for holding an International Convention on Millets on November 10 and 11, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that "Odisha should lead the way in developing the roadmap for millets for the next decade, both nationally and internationally."
Odisha should aim to become a centre of excellence for other states and countries, the CM further added.
"It may be mentioned here that Odisha is the only state to hold such an international convention on millets. 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets," according to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.
Chairing an Apex Committee meeting attended by the Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Secretary to CM (5T), and other senior officers of various departments on Wednesday, the CM said that this convention will highlight the millet food cultures of tribal communities in Odisha and showcase the trailblazing success stories of our farmers and Mission Shakti Groups.
He further said, "Millets have been a traditional crop for tribal farmers since times immemorial. They are climate resilient and powerhouses of nutrition. As climate change emerges as a prominent challenge of our times, this humble crop is emerging as a hope for our future."
Expressing happiness over the success of the Odisha Millets Mission, he said, "It is very satisfying to see that the efforts of the Odisha Millets Mission are now recognised by national and international agencies as the best model for the promotion of millets."
He thanked the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment for initiating the International Convention on Millets.
Mission Shakti Minister Basanti Hembram said that this convention would further improve the livelihoods of tribal people.
Chief Secretary PK Jena said that all preparations have been made to make the convention a huge success.
Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Principal Secretary Arabind Padhy made a presentation on the strategy to hold the convention.
As per the discussion, the convention of the theme is 'Millets--Ancient Grains for Modern Challenges'. The event aims at highlighting the aspects of millets and tribal communities in Odisha. About 4000 to 5000 farmers, women SHG members, Farmer-Producer organisations will attend the convention, the release stated.
The convention will showcase tribal culture, tribal cuisine, millet diversity, Business-to-business sessions, roundtables, technical sessions, demonstrations on machines and packaging technologies, special sessions for farmers, an international millet food festival, and art and culture, as per the release.

Also Read

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's assets increase by Rs 42.90 lakh in 2022

Odisha CM Patnaik drops Higher Education Minister after 'poor' review

Odisha to hold int'l convention of millets, targets record ragi procurement

Fight against corruption in BJD govt: Amit Shah asks Odisha BJP leaders

Canada allegations haven't hurt India's diplomacy: Envoy to Australia

World Cup: India-Pakistan cricket match sees sky-high resale ticket prices

'Bharat' has been secular nation for 5,000 years: RSS chief Bhagwat

MY Bharat platform will go long way in youth-led development: PM Modi

LIVE: Israel will crush Hamas; every member a dead man, says Netanyahu

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Odisha government millets

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon