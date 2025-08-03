Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Ahead of IPO, Parth Electricals raises ₹13.8 cr from anchor investors

Ahead of IPO, Parth Electricals raises ₹13.8 cr from anchor investors

Parth Electricals & Engineering raises ₹13.8 crore from anchor investors ahead of its ₹49.72 crore IPO opening on August 4. Key investors include Capri Global, Beacon Stone, and IndiaMax

initial public offerings, IPO

The company has set the IPO price between ₹160 and ₹170 per share. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electrical component manufacturer Parth Electricals & Engineering has announced that it secured ₹13.8 crore from anchor investors just ahead of its ₹49.72 crore initial public offering (IPO), which opens on August 4.
 
Among the investors who participated in the anchor round are Capri Global Capital, Beacon Stone Capital, and IndiaMax Investment Fund, the company said in a statement.

IPO details: Price, dates and listing

The company has set the IPO price between ₹160 and ₹170 per share. The ₹49.72 crore IPO will open on August 4 and close on August 6. After that, the shares will be listed on NSE’s SME platform, Emerge.
 
 
This public offering is a fresh issue of 2.9 million shares. Earlier, the company had raised ₹12 crore through a pre-IPO placement. Parth Electricals plans to use the funds raised through the IPO as follows:

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock shares worth over ₹32 billion by Sept 2025

IPO

Sambhv Steel raises ₹161 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO launch

Upcoming IPO

Ahead of IPO, ArisInfra Solutions garners ₹225 crore from anchor investors

IPO

Oswal Pumps raises ₹416 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

IPO lock in expirey

Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock ₹21 billion worth shares by September 2025

  • ₹20 crore to build a GIS (Gas Insulated Switchgear) manufacturing facility in Gujarat.
  • ₹19 crore to set up a new plant in Odisha.
  • ₹15 crore will go towards repaying debt.
  • The remaining amount will be used for general corporate needs.

Expansion and production growth

 
Managing Director Jignesh Patel highlighted the company’s growth, saying: "From 900 RMUs two years ago, we now produce 3,000 annually. We're also manufacturing around 100 compact sub-stations every year." 
 
Currently, Parth Electricals operates from a unit in Vadodara, Gujarat. It is investing ₹40 crore to establish two new plants — one in Vadodara for gas-insulated switchgear, and the other in Khurda, Odisha — to better serve fast-growing areas like eastern India.
 
The company has an order book worth ₹140 crore. This includes a recent ₹48 crore contract from Waaree Energies for a 6.5 GW solar project in Navsari. With rising demand from key clients such as Tata Odisha, TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL), and Damodar Valley Corporation, the company is also planning to increase its staff from 250 to 550 employees.

High-profile clients and financials

Parth Electricals counts major companies among its customers. These include Aditya Birla, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Reliance Industries, Adani, Tata Power, Schneider Electric, BHEL, Tata Steel, Siemens, GFL, and Jindal Steel & Power.
 
In the financial year 2024–25, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹174.67 crore and posted a net profit of ₹10.11 crore. Horizon Management is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, while KFin Technologies is acting as the registrar.

More From This Section

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO oversubscribed by 41 times, reaching Rs 1.1 trillion in bids

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

Sebi plans revamp of large IPO norms; retail quota may drop to 25%

lenskart

Lenskart files for IPO to raise ₹2,150 crore, eyes valuation of $10 billion

Tata Sons

Tata Sons expects reprieve from IPO deadline amid RBI rule review

ipo market listing share market

Blackstone-backed KRT gets Sebi approval to launch ₹4,800 cr REIT-IPO

Topics : Anchor investors BSE NSE Electricals solar project initial public offerings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Cricket MatchesSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon