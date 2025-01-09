Business Standard

Poised to achieve portfolio of 700 hotels by 2030, double revenue: IHCL

The country's largest hospitality firm currently has 360 hotels under its portfolio, including 237 operational and 123 hotels in the pipeline

Tata Group’s hospitality arm and Taj Hotels’ parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Under "Accelerate 2030", IHCL had earlier announced plans to expand its brandscape with the launch of new brands. | Representational

Tata Group-backed Indian Hotels Company on Thursday said it is "well poised" to achieve the portfolio of 700 hotels by 2030 under its "Accelerate 2030" strategy.

The country's largest hospitality firm currently has 360 hotels under its portfolio, including 237 operational and 123 hotels in the pipeline.

"IHCL is well poised to achieve its goal of a 700 hotel portfolio under its strategy - Accelerate 2030," the company said.

IHCL also said it executed "85 signings and 40 openings in 2024".

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL said, "In line with IHCL's strategy Accelerate 2030, the growth continues to be focused on capital light, accounting for 75 per cent of the year's signings."  She added, "The iconic Taj brand remains at the forefront of this growth with 19 signings in 2024. This is reflective of the growing affluence and demand for luxury experiences with signings spanning metros, pilgrimage locations, leisure destinations, state capitals in India as well as in key international markets".

 

Under "Accelerate 2030", IHCL had earlier announced plans to expand its brandscape with the launch of new brands, tapping the heterogenous market landscape and taking its portfolio to 700 hotels by 2030.

The company also envisages doubling its consolidated revenue to Rs 15,000 crore, scaling new and re-imagined businesses to an over 25 per cent share of revenue.

Under 'Accelerate 2030', the focus will be on driving top-line growth with 75 per cent from traditional businesses and management fee and over 25 per cent from new and re-imagined businesses, IHCL had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Hotels Company hospitality Real Estate

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

