Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Swiggy launches Swiggy Serves; aims to distribute 50 million meals by 2030

Swiggy launches Swiggy Serves; aims to distribute 50 million meals by 2030

Swiggy Serves is a small initiative to begin with, but we expect it to create a larger impact, Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace at Swiggy, said

Swiggy

Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Food Marketplace at Swiggy and others

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food aggregator platform Swiggy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Robin Hood Army, an NGO focused on fighting hunger through surplus food distribution. The partnership aims to tackle food wastage and hunger, with a goal of distributing 50 million meals by 2030.
 
At the launch event, Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Food Marketplace at Swiggy, said, "Swiggy Serves is a small initiative to begin with, but we expect it to create a larger impact. The restaurant partners were themselves excited to jump on board and join the initiative."
 
Out of all the restaurants operating in the country, Swiggy has partnered with over 80 percent of them, Kapoor added.
 
 
With plans for expansion, Swiggy has kickstarted the partnership with a few restaurant partners such as Dana Choga Restaurants, Biryani by Kilo, Dosa Anna, Charcoal Eats, Urban Tandoor, and Foodies Cart, among others.
 
Neel Ghose, the founder of Robin Hood Army, said, "This is one of our biggest partnerships. We are a zero-fund, volunteer-driven organisation, and we have distributed nearly 153 million meals to date. With Swiggy's partnership, we can create an impact and touch more lives."

Also Read

Swiggy

Swiggy races 6% as Bernstein initiates with 'Outperform'; sees 29% upside

swiggy

Swiggy launches new standalone app Snacc for 15-minute food delivery

Swiggy launches SNACC app in select locations

SNACC: Swiggy launches new app with 15-minute food delivery promise

food delivery

New Year's Eve 2025: Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart hit record orders

Swiggy delivery girl reveals the ‘hardest part of her job' in viral video

Swiggy delivery girl reveals the 'hardest part of her job' in viral video

 
Ghose shared that while the MoU was signed today, the Swiggy Serves programme actually began in December 2024.
 
Commending the partnership with Swiggy, Veer Anukul Chandhok, Chief Executive Officer of Dana Choga Restaurants, said, "With around 80 outlets, one of the major challenges we face is predicting the accuracy of demand. There is a margin of error, which leads to food wastage."
 
Mentioning that food waste is a challenge, Kaushik Roy, founder of Biryani by Kilo, said, "Waste happens in two places: one at the restaurants and at the consumer's end when they sometimes overorder. This partnership will help address the challenge."
 
In October 2024, Swiggy collaborated with the makers of the film Singham Again to deliver 11,000 vada pavs to children from schools supported by the Robin Hood Army, setting a Guinness World Record.
 
Swiggy's rival Zomato introduced a feature on its app to minimise food wastage in November 2024. The feature, named Food Rescue, shows cancelled orders on the app of nearby users who can purchase them at a discounted price. According to Zomato, around 4 lakh food orders are cancelled every month on their way to customers.
 
Earlier, in 2019, Zomato acquired a non-profit organisation, Feeding India, with a mission to eradicate hunger and malnutrition in India. Under its Daily Feeding Program, it provides 200,000 meals per day to underserved individuals across 39 cities, as per its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance report.
 

More From This Section

Mercedes,Mercedes logo

Mercedes reports best-ever annual sales; to roll out 8 models in 2025

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Envision bags 1GW wind, first 320 MWh BESS orders from Juniper Green Energy

ONGC

BP partnership to boost ONGC revenue by $10.3 billion over 10 years

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Beyond Snack raises $8.3 mn in series A round for expansion efforts

real estate construction building

Ajmera Realty & Infra sale bookings rise 7% to Rs 270 cr in Dec quarter

Topics : Swiggy Food delivery Food delivery in India online food delivery Hunger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLos Angeles wildfires LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon