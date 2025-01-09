Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mercedes reports best-ever annual sales; to roll out 8 models in 2025

Mercedes reports best-ever annual sales; to roll out 8 models in 2025

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India plans to roll out 8 new models, including battery electric vehicles, this year as it looks to sustain sales momentum having posted record sales in 2024.

Mercedes,Mercedes logo

Mercedes also saw sales of battery electric vehicles almost doubled in 2024 as compared to 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Pune
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India plans to roll out 8 new models, including battery electric vehicles, this year as it looks to sustain sales momentum having posted record sales in 2024.

The company sold 19,565 units last year, registering a growth of 12 per cent as compared to 17,408 units in 2023.

Mercedes also saw sales of battery electric vehicles almost doubled in 2024 as compared to 2023.

The company said one out of the four vehicles it sold last year was a top end vehicle (TEV) with a price tag exceeding Rs 1.5 crore.

In an interaction with PTI, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer said the new launches would be a mix of new models as well as fresh versions of the existing line up.

 

Also Read

Mercedes,Mercedes logo

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz appoints Emrah Ozer as CFO for India

A BMW i7 electric sedan on display at a BMW AG showroom. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Luxury on wheels: Over 6 high-end cars sold every hour in India in 2024

PremiumAs Mercedes completes three decades in India, its three-pointed star sits atop the luxury table. What drives it?

How Mercedes-Benz retains its crown in India's luxury car segment

Volkswagen

Volkswagen India 'misclassified imports'; faces $1.4 bn tax evasion notice

BMW

After Mercedes, BMW India announces price hike of up to 3% from January

The company introduced 14 new models last year in India.

Iyer noted that the company remains optimistic as sales growth to continue in 2025 as well despite witnessing some headwinds in the second half of last year.

In the second half of last year, the market growth actually dropped to 2-3 per cent and Mercedes sales grew by 16 per cent with robust offtake of top end vehicles (TEVs), he added.

"We start the new year with a strong 2,000 odd car order bank. I think that gives us a lot of confidence to move into 2025," he added.

Iyer noted that the exchange rate remains favourable at the moment but if it changes, there might be some impact on the price impacting the demand.

"That's something that we need to be careful about. The second thing is the geopolitical nature of all the events across the world. We have limited control, so we don't want to see how that develops. But if you look at our product lineup, our inquiry leads, the outlook is extremely positive for us at this stage," he added.

Fundamentally, the automaker sees sales growth to continue, Iyer stated.

"Roads are being built. Consumer aspirations are high. We can see a lot of young customers. The dream to own the three-pointer star is at an all-time high in India," he added.

On electric vehicle sales, Iyer said new model introductions have helped the company to report a 94 per cent increase in sales in 2024 as compared to 2023.

"Share of electric cars in overall sales has gone up from around 2.5 per cent to over 6 per cent. So that clearly shows that we are on the growth path. New products are helping us to grow," he stated.

With mass segment carmakers also set to launch electric models, it is going to help the overall segment grow, Iyer said.

The Pune-based carmaker plans to enhance its sales network in the country with 20 new luxury outlets planned in 2025.

The company currently has presence across 125 locations in 50 cities.

Iyer said the company's franchise partners have committed over Rs 450 crore investment in three years for the same.

The investment would go not only into new outlets, but transforming the current outlets to the new luxury formats, he added.

"We are moving closer to customers. We are coming up in new markets like Jammu, Patna, Kanpur, Agra, so we are going into new markets as well as revamping our entire network as well for a better luxury experience," Iyer said.

Elaborating on company's growth in India over the years, he noted that in the first 20 years of its existence, the automaker managed to sell 50,000 odd cars in India.

"In the last 10 years, we have sold 1.5 lakh units...this is the India story," Iyer stated.

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched two battery electric vehicles -- the G580 with EQ technology Edition One and locally produced EQS SUV 450 (five-seat configuration).

The G580 price starts from Rs 3 crore while the EQS SUV 450 is tagged at Rs 1.28 crore (ex- showroom), the company said.

Mercedes-Benz India continues to lead with its BEV roadmap, strengthening commitment to sustainability, Iyer noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Envision bags 1GW wind, first 320 MWh BESS orders from Juniper Green Energy

ONGC

BP partnership to boost ONGC revenue by $10.3 billion over 10 years

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Beyond Snack raises $8.3 mn in series A round for expansion efforts

real estate construction building

Ajmera Realty & Infra sale bookings rise 7% to Rs 270 cr in Dec quarter

Novelis

US-based Novelis Inc plans to raise $750 million via issuance of bond

Topics : Mercedes India Luxury car carmaker Auto industry India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLos Angeles wildfires LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon